Lea Michele performs the classic Funny Girl People on The Tonight Show

Lea Michele appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and performed her popular Broadway production People on Funny Girl on Friday.

The Glee star plays Fanny Brice in the revival of Funny Girl at the August Wilson Theatre, a role she recently took after Beanie Feldstein left production halfway through.

Michelle made a great show for television audiences and discussed returning to Broadway after more than a decade.

Show stopper: Lea Michele appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and performed the song People from the popular Broadway production Funny Girl on Friday

I’ve wanted to go back to Broadway for many years; I’ve been gone for 15 years. Spring Awakening was my last show. To go back and be on the show that I loved for so many years, but so impressed with this production. Incredible cast. “An incredible result,” said Michelle.

On Thursday, The New York Times published a rare re-review of the musical and praised Leah in the title role.

After Jimmy Fallon read some cash awards for Michelle’s performance in Funny Girl, the actress talked about her character on the high school show Glee, which had a funny girl arc for her character.

Behind the scenes: Jimmy and guest musician Michelle stand together behind the scenes on Friday See also Nick Jonas spends Father's Day in Los Angeles while his wife Priyanka Chopra sings in her praise

Back on Broadway: Michelle made a great show for TV audiences and discussed returning to Broadway after more than a decade

Now I do it. I am 36 years old now, and the Funny Girl story spans many years. You see her love, her loss, her failures, her successes and becoming a mother and a wife…I feel, at this point, being where I am now, it’s just perfect. ‘Timing is everything and I’m so grateful,’ said Michelle.

The new version of Funny Girl is a bittersweet comedy about a girl from the Lower East Side who dreams of life on stage but everyone tells her she’ll never be a star.

One day her luck changes when something funny happens, and she becomes one of the most beloved performers to star on Broadway.

Plot: Funny Girl is a bittersweet comedy about a girl from the Lower East Side who dreams of life on stage but everyone tells her she’ll never be a star. One day her luck changes when something funny happens, and she becomes one of the most beloved performers to star on Broadway

Glee star: After Fallon read some cash awards for Michelle’s performance in Funny Girl, the actress spoke out about her character on the high school show Glee

Stunning: Actress Lea Michele arrives on the Jimmy Fallon set on Friday in a little black dress that showed off her adorable figure

The Broadway story has been revised by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein and is based on the original book by Isobel Lennart.

The series is directed by Tony Award-winning Michael Mayer and features the classic score of Tony and Grammy and Academy Award winner Julie Stein.

The Tonight Show has been an American television organization for nearly 70 years. It’s the internet’s most watched late-night show, bringing the biggest names in celebrity guests and a stage for the best musical and comedic talents to viewers around the world. Fallon, known for his comedic background and seemingly endless talent, does sketches with his celebrity guests as well as musical parodies.