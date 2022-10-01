Denmark’s Prince Nikolai “shocked and confused” to be stripped of his royal title by Queen Margrethe

Prince Nikolai of Denmark is “shocked” by his grandmother’s decision, Queen Margrethe II Four of her grandchildren are stripped of their royal titles.

Nikolai and his siblings Felix, 20, Henrik, 13, and younger sister Athena, 10, will be referred to as “Her Excellency Countess of Monpezat” or “Her Excellency Countess of Monpezat” from January 1, 2023.

The 23-year-old king, who is the eldest son of Prince Joachim – sixth in line to the Danish throne, was notified of the news of the bomb “a little over a week ago”.

“As my parents also mentioned, we are shocked by this decision and how quickly it was already taken,” Nikolai Tell the Danish outlet Ekstra Bladet. “I am confused as to why this should happen.”

“Like I said, we were shocked. But it’s obviously getting more difficult now that it has been published.”

Queen Margaret’s grandchildren by her son, Prince Joachim, are no longer called prince/princess. via Reuters

Queen Margaret II, 82, said removing her grandchildren’s and princesses’ princely titles would enable them to “shape their lives” rather than “restrict them”.

“By her decision, Her Majesty the Queen wishes to create a framework for the four grandchildren to be able to shape their own lives largely without being bound by the special considerations and duties that formal affiliation with the Royal House of Denmark as an institution represents,” said Queen Margrethe.

Nikolai, who boasts of his successful modeling career after walking the runways for top fashion brands like Dior and Vogue, said the decision left him “shocked and confused” because he and his siblings would now be known as Countesses and Countesses.

“It’s never fun to see your kids being mistreated in this way,” Tell Joachim the outlet this week.

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe and Bryce Henrik with their grandchildren (from left) Prince Christian, Prince Felix and Prince Nikolai at Fredensborg Castle in Fredensburg, Denmark on June 2, 2007. News agency

Meanwhile, Alexandra, Countess of Fredericksburg, mother of Prince Nicholas and Prince Felix, said she was “confused” by the news, too.

“We are saddened and shocked,” the ex-wife of Prince Joachim said in a statement from press advisor Helle von Wildnerat Lofgren. Se og Hør.

“This comes like a thunderbolt out of the blue. Children feel ostracized. They cannot understand why their identity has been taken from them.”

No changes were made to the titles of Prince Frederick, heir to the throne, as well as his wife Princess Mary and their children – Prince Christian, 16, Princess Isabella, 15, and twins Prince Vincent and 11. Princess Josephine.

Prince Nikolai’s father, Prince Joachim, also spoke out against his mother’s decision. via Reuters

Queen Margaret II, 82, now the longest-reigning monarch after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, defended her decision, telling reporters, “It’s a consideration I’ve had for a long time and I believe will be beneficial for them in their future. That’s why.” Welcome! magazine.

Queen Margaret’s decision The recently revealed drama echoes within the British royal family, which has suffered from a series of back-to-back scandals over the years.