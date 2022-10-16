October 16, 2022

NJPW Behind the Scenes Update for the Good Brothers

Roxanne Bacchus October 16, 2022 2 min read
Etsu Hara / Getty Images

A new update has been revealed about NJPW and The Good Brothers by Fightful Select.

In the new report, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson were working for NJPW without contracts and had only a verbal commitment. Confirmed to Fightful, New Japan Pro-Wrestling was aware that Gallows and Anderson were likely headed to WWE. When The Good Brothers were still under contract with Impact Wrestling, they were interested in returning to WWE.

According to the report, WWE will allow The Good Brothers to act on some of the dates already planned for NJPW, although it has not been confirmed whether they will be able to work at Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January.

Anderson is the current all-time open welterweight title and has been the champion since June 12, 2022. He won the title after defeating Tama Tonga at Dominion 6.12 at Osaka-Go Hall in Osaka, Japan.

It was noted that Gallows and Anderson have officially signed with WWE, and it was said that it was a “big financial deal”.

Anderson and Gallows returned to WWE this past Monday at “Raw” in Brooklyn, New York to meet AJ Styles. They came back to help Styles up the odds and fight doomsday. Before returning to WWE, Gallows and Anderson have left the company since their launch in April 2020. Their last WWE appearance before their launch was a Boneyard match pre-recorded at WrestleMania 36, ​​in which they tried to help Styles lose him. effort against Undertaker.

