Billie Eilish catches Jesse Rutherford, Spark dating rumors

Billie Eilish She might be dating in The Neighborhood’s Jesse Rutherford – And Twitter is in a frenzy… He described the big age difference as very inappropriate.

a video back Online this weekend it appears to show Billy and Jesse leaving a haunted maze at Halloween Horror Nights in Los Angeles on Friday night… As they leave, you see the two holding hands and walking out with a group that follows them.



TikTok / @ghoulishjen

While you can’t very clearly identify Jesse or Billy’s face in the video, there’s no doubt that they are…you see, the internet has already taken their stride, and they were out and about exactly last night. The same clothes.

Based on photos that JR and Billie posted on their social media sites – they’re all wearing the clothes seen in the clip, as are the guys Jesse was hanging out with (Phineas included).

There are also pictures of Billie hanging out with Jesse from back in August this year, so it’s likely been romantic since then.

Whether it was then or now, though, the cat type is out of the bag at this point. And fans sure have a lot to say about it – mostly bad stuff, btw.

The reason it’s gaining momentum is because Billy is 20 and Jesse is 11 years older than her… at 31. While this might not usually be a huge deal on its own, Twitter fanatics point out that Billy and Jesse have already known They have each other for a long time now – which makes this potential relationship even more problematic for them. See also Jodi Sweetin pushed to the ground by cops in protest of abortion rights

Additional photos of Billy and Jesse posing together at what looks like a Halloween party go back to at least 2017…when Billy was about 15 years old.

The point is… a lot of people grumble about the fact that Jesse knew Bailey when she was underage, only to connect with her in adulthood. Many say it’s disgusting and scary, but the truth is that they are both adults now, and they can do whatever they want.

Billie has been linked to a small handful of guys ever since she exploded and became famous – but she’s never really hugged anyone in public. She’s said that she likes to keep her personal affairs private – including her SOs – because of the frenzy that ignites when the world gets a taste of her love life.