October 15, 2022

BTS Shares Her Thoughts Before Busan World Expo 2030 Concert

Roxanne Bacchus October 15, 2022 2 min read

Ahead of the much-anticipated 2030 World Expo Busan Korea musical partyand members BTS It took a while to share their thoughts and reveal what fans can look forward to!

“We worked hard to prepare for this special one-off concert,” said lead RM. “There will be fun shows and songs that we will sing for the first time in a long time. I hope [our fans] He will sing happily and jump with us.”

Jin said, “Because it’s our first concert in a long time, my heart is on fire. We’ve prepared songs that everyone knows, so I hope you enjoy watching them. We’ll do our best.”

Suga said, “Since it is the first time in a long time that we are having a concert in Korea where the audience can cheer out loud, I am really looking forward to it. I am excited about the idea of ​​hearing about your health.”

He went on to add, “Because it’s a lively concert in a festival style, I hope everyone leaves the show and enjoys the show.”

J-Hope admitted to feeling some pressure before the concert, and said, “It’s a party we’ve worked hard to prepare. While I feel some tension and pressure because we have to do well, I plan to show all the energy I have with the mindset of ‘let’s go and have fun with a lot of people,'” be grateful If you enjoy the show.”

He added, “The main point of this ceremony is to completely transfer the energy of the seven members, and we have prepared a variety of different things, so please look forward to it.”

Jimin commented, “I am excited and nervous at the same time, but since we have worked hard to prepare, I want to introduce you to the party as quickly as possible. To the attendees, please enjoy the show that will satisfy your hearts with us.”

Meanwhile, V addressed the many fans who will be watching the concert online, saying, “We will do our best to put together a great concert for viewers around the world who will watch it with us.”

Finally, Jungkook shared, “Since it’s our first concert in a long time, I’m nervous and excited. I want to have a concert without regrets, and I hope everyone watching the concert can get positive energy from it. There will be new performances as well, so you can look forward to the show.” safely.”

BTS’s World Expo 2030 Busan Korea concert will be held on October 15 at 6 p.m. KST.

