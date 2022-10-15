Sauron reveals himself in the finale of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”

rings of strength Fans, it’s time. Set alarms, light beacons, and get fan theories ready, because we finally Know who Sauron is.

The Dark Lord revealed himself in a dramatic way in the finale of the first season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Powerwhich reveals that Middle-earth’s Big Bad has been disguised as Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) the entire time.

Whether you’re surprised by the revelations or you associate Halbrand with Sauron from the start, we can all agree that Sauron’s return – and ultimately his actions – will have a huge impact on Sauron. rings of strength to go forward.

How do we find out that Halbrand is Sauron?

This conversation hits the road differently now.

Credit: Prime Video

Halbrand spent the entire season in alliance with Galadriel (Morvid Clark). So what eventually changes to make it see the light? (or rather dark?)

For starters, bring it to eregonwhere other elves meet like Elrond (Robert Aramayo) The Master Smith Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards). Halbrand is immediately interested in Celebrimbor’s latest blacksmith project: the use of What little mithril do elves have To create a crown that keeps the elves light and prevents them from fading out. Halbrand charms Celebrimbor, complementing his legendary skills, then offers a solution. If even a small amount of mithril is combined with other ores, its strength can be amplified.

At a later meeting between the elves, Gladrill noticed Celebrimbor behaving strangely. Not only does he deal with the sublime King Gil-Glad (Benjamin Walker), but he also describes the crown in a powerfully sinister way. According to him, the crown will give its bearer power over the body and the power of the invisible world. looks familiar? This is because these are the exact words Adar (Joseph Mall) Used to describe the power that Sauron sought after the fall of Morgoth.

Galadriel realizes that Celebrimbor is only starting to talk that way after, after I spoke with Halbrand, and soon two and two got together. Her suspicions are confirmed when a manuscript from the Eregion archives reveals that there is really no Southlands king. The streak was broken thousands of years ago, and that means one thing: the halbrand is a liar!

Except it isn’t (except for the whole “negligent lying” thing). As Halbrand points out when Galadriel confronts him, he does not explicitly state that he was the King – only that he stole the King’s token from a dead man. It was Galadriel who pushed him to take up the mantle of the king, Galadriel who dragged him into Middle-earth, it was Galadriel who introduced him to Celebrimbor. She even told him to get rid of any evil he might have committed before they met, effectively vindicating her staunch enemies.

There’s no doubt that the effects Halbrand-Sauron will have on Galadriel’s arc will be fantastic. The revelation is a huge blow to her. She devoted her life to killing Sauron, but in her relentless quest to rid Middle-earth of darkness, she did what she feared most: bring Sauron back. How will she be able to trust herself moving forward? How will you win back the trust of people like Elrond, who clearly feel that there is something to her? The potential for anxiety is enormous, and I can’t wait to see how Galadriel grows out of this and tries to fix her huge mistake.

As surprised as Gladrill was to discover that her closest ally was actually her worst enemy, rings of strength He gives us many hints along the way that Halbrand is Sauron. For starters, his first words are literally, “Looks can be deceiving,” which changes Sauron’s main tactic of manipulation. He is also strong and violent a fighter, as seen in his brawl on the Nimenor; He loves blacksmithing and has beef with Adar, who he claimed killed Sauron. Really, the only thing holding back the Halbrand-Sauron theory is the fact that Halbrand is a new character, and that Sauron’s journey in JRR Tolkien’s books is quite different.

how is he rings of strengthIs Sauron different from the work of JRR Tolkien?

See you villain!

Credit: Matt Grace/Prime Video

Halbrand is not present in the Tolkien myth, but Sauron certainly is. in Silmarlion, takes control of Mordor and then begins to act, swinging Middle-earth at his side. The easiest people to deceive are humans, and the hardest are elves. To earn the elves, Sauron goes to Eregion disguised as Annatar, Lord of Gifts. He helps Celebrimbor and other blacksmiths gain a higher mastery of their crafts, but leaves once they start crafting rings of power. The three rings of elves are finally made.

It is clear that all this happens completely differently in rings of strength. There is no antar. The three rings were made first, although they were originally envisioned as crowns; And Halbrand is only in Eregion for a few days instead of three centuries (the show runs on a very intense schedule, so that’s not surprising).

but, rings of strength He gives a quick, but meaningful, nod to Anatar in the epilogue. “Call it a gift,” says Halbrand, when he advises Celebrimbor on how to use mithril. The line clearly refers to Anatar’s title of “Lord of Gifts,” especially given the emphasis Vickers places on him.

Release rights may be the reason rings of strength He could only hint at Anatar instead of portraying him directly. Amazon has the right to the Lord of the RingsIncluding appendices and the hobbitbut has no right to Silmarlion. Anatar never comes the Lord of the Rings Or the appendices, so it’s possible that presenters JD Payne and Patrick McKay will come up with an ingenious solution to bring Sauron to Eregion. this solution? Halbrand.

As much as Halbrand Sauron is breaking Tolkien’s canon, I’m intrigued to see what he’s going to do next. Will he try to seduce dwarves and humans? Is it Back to Namnoor To sow more strife? Or will he remain in Mordor and crush his rivalry with Adar? Just as with Galadriel, Sauron’s future is wide open. And based on that last shot of a smiling Sauron in a black cloak walking toward Mount Dome, I have to say: I’m so excited to see him embrace his evil.

