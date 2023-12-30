Gypsy Rose Blanchard is released from prison

Image: Discovery Investigation

Gypsy Rose Blanchard was released from prison early Thursday morning. KSHB News Confirms. Blanchard served seven years after being convicted of the second-degree murder of her mother, Claudine “Dee Dee” Blanchard, in 2015. Gypsy Rose and her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn conspired to kill her mother as a way to break free from her control. , as her mother suffered from Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a disease in which a caregiver seeks compassion to care for someone with feigned illnesses for their children. The psychological disorder made Gypsy Rose believe that she was suffering from various diseases, such as cancer, when she was healthy. Gypsy Rose claimed that she was the one who “talked” Godejohn into committing the crime. Blanchard's story has been the subject of several news documentaries as well as Hulu movies verb, a fictional account of what led to Dee Dee's murder. She now stars in the upcoming Lifetime docuseries Prison confessions of gypsy Rose Blanchard, About the childhood abuse she faced growing up and her current love life, as she married in prison to her husband, Ryan. Gypsy Rose posted her first freedom selfie on Instagram on Friday. At press time, it had 2.2. 1 million followers. Commenters offered suggestions about what popular culture should catch up with now that she's free. “I think you'll love Ice Spice and Flo Milli,” one commenter wrote. “Also, Betty White is dead and the silly gangs have been stopped.”

This article has been updated.