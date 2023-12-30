Rumor Roundup: WWE moves away from Mercedes Mooney, Andrade returns, Britt Baker, more!

Speculating on the rumors surrounding professional wrestling is a favorite pastime for many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being spread by the professional wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just rumours. None of this has been confirmed as fact, but rather is being circulated throughout the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Today's rumors:

A WWE source stated that regarding the end of talks regarding Mercedes Mooney returning to WWE Combat choice And their side “married” after progress in the negotiations stopped.

the Wrestling Newsletter He says “those in WWE expect” Andrade will return to the promotion in 2024 after his contract with AEW expires. However, people close to Andrade say he is willing to stay with AEW if Tony Khan makes a better offer from WWE.

The Observer also reports that Julia's contract with Stardom expires in March 2024, and she is seen as “likely coming” to WWE at some point after that. Now, this is the direction you are “heading towards”.

AEW President Tony Khan told the media this week that Britt Baker and PAC are on the injured list. Fayful heard that Baker was visiting backstage at this week's Dynamite taping in Orlando.

Following the story of Hiroshi Tanahashi who replaced Takami Obari as president of NJPW, F4WOnline Dave Meltzer stated that “Obari had romantic relationships with a number of people”, and superstar Kazuchika Okada was said to “want him gone”.

