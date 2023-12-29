December 30, 2023

Martha Stewart wore a linen and lace nightgown in her latest thirst trap

Roxanne Bacchus December 29, 2023 2 min read

Most people can only dream of looking as good as Martha Stewart at 82 years old — let alone, after an overnight flight.


On Friday morning, the lifestyle mogul showed off her just-out-of-bed style with her new thirst trap on Instagram. In a sexy selfie taken after an eight-hour flight to Palm Beach, Stewart wore a gray linen nightgown with white lace details and a matching robe that was left untied in the front.



“After an eight-hour plane ride from Westchester to Palm Beach — terrible, by the way — we went to bed early and changed into our beautiful @sabbiarosa nightgown (linen with robe),” she captioned her post. “I didn't look too bad when I woke up, at least not as bad as I did when I went to bed – the outfit must be $$$$$!!”


Despite minimal makeup, Martha's skin was still glowing — and don't get us started on her hair. The billion-dollar businesswoman made a case for bed head with her signature blonde hair that featured finger curls and a side part that caused her bangs to fall just over one eye.




Stewart first established her status as the queen of thirst traps in July 2020 when She shared a sexy selfie of herself getting out of the pool In a black bathing suit, her lips glossed and her hair carelessly tousled. The post received more than 240,000 likes and hundreds of comments, and according to Martha: “Proposals and lots of proposals.”



During his appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show In April 2021, Martha explained that she was bombarded with attention from potential suitors after posting the famous snap to her network. “Oh, I got so many suggestions, so many suggestions,” she said after the photo, adding: “But I had to ignore them all. I'm a very busy person.”



