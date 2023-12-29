Margot Robbie, Zendaya, Jacob Pink – WWD

The best…

Margot Robbie is a “press Barbie.”

Margot Robbie Christopher Polk/WWD

Best dressed celebrities of the year. Ruby and her designer made the best press tour in history for this summer's Barbie movie. This black Schiaparelli dress, a replica of Barbie's dress from the 1960s, captures the concept and fashion at its best.

Donald Glover at the Golden Globes

Donald Glover Getty Images

This is the quintessential Le Smoking product, going back to the origins of elegant pajama wear. This look is unforgettable.

Emma Corrin at the premiere of The Crown

Emma Corrin Getty Images

Channeling one of the biggest fashion icons of all time is no easy task, but Emma Corrin's modern take on Princess Diana's white skirt suit is almost as good as the original.

Jacob El Wardi at the Venice Film Festival

Jacob Al-Wardi Getty Images

Jacob Elordi shows us how a young Hollywood star can become a fashion icon within a year. His red carpet appearances as well as his off-duty looks were memorable and effortless. This double-breasted tuxedo is old Hollywood glamor.

Bad Bunny at the Met Gala

Bad bunny Michael Buckner/Variety

Bad Bunny is at the forefront of redefining the standards of men's evening wear. His backless white suit with floral boa is glamorous, sexy and masculine.

Taylor Russell at the Fashion Awards

Taylor Russell Getty Images

Once you see it on the red carpet, you know this is what this dress was meant to be: a big red carpet moment.

Beyoncé is on tour

Beyonce Getty Images

After one of the biggest tours in history, where fashion was front and center, this one-of-a-kind Loewe suit is in a class of its own.

Zendaya at the SAG Awards

Zendaya Gilbert Flores/Variety

At this point, Zendaya has proven herself to be a major force on the red carpet, and this soft pink strapless Valentino dress showed once again that she's at the top of her game.

Hunter Schiffer at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Hunter Schafer Alberto Rodriguez/Variety

Angelic feathers and a flowing silk skirt make this feel even more ethereal than a nude dress. The perfect construction makes one forget that a wardrobe malfunction is a possibility.

Paul Mescal at the Oscars

Paul Mescal Gilbert Flores/Variety

A 70s tuxedo with a white blazer has never looked as good as it did on Mescal. A thin mullet was the haircut of the year.

And the worst…

The Rock at the Oscars

Dwayne Johnson Gilbert Flores/Variety

We know The Rock is the most likable of men, so it pains us that in this peach satin jacket he looks more like a stuffed pillow than a honeymoon suite in Las Vegas. awesome.

Jared Leto at the Met Gala

Jared Leto Christopher Polk/WWD

Raise your hands if this look appears in your nightmares more than once.

Florence Pugh at the Oscars

Florence Pugh Gilbert Flores/Variety

This is unfortunately what happens when you cannot settle on one concept. The result resembles a bug stuck in her quilt on her way out the door.

Sam Smith at the Brit Awards

Sam Smith Adam Duke/WWD

Instead of being red carpet chic, this looks more like “The Incredibles” at a Halloween party. Not perfect.

Heidi Klum at the Golden Globes

Heidi Klum Gilbert Flores/Variety

This would be a disqualifying dress for “Project Runway.”

Doja Cat at the Schiaparelli Couture show

Doja Cat Stefan Viogeri/WWD

Doja Cat is fearless. Sometimes it pays off and sometimes it doesn't. This was the last one. But we still love her.