December 29, 2023

Margot Robbie, Zendaya, Jacob Pink – WWD

Roxanne Bacchus December 29, 2023 3 min read

The best…

Margot Robbie is a “press Barbie.”

Margot Robbie

Christopher Polk/WWD

Best dressed celebrities of the year. Ruby and her designer made the best press tour in history for this summer's Barbie movie. This black Schiaparelli dress, a replica of Barbie's dress from the 1960s, captures the concept and fashion at its best.

Donald Glover at the Golden Globes

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 10: Donald Glover attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Donald Glover

Getty Images

This is the quintessential Le Smoking product, going back to the origins of elegant pajama wear. This look is unforgettable.

Emma Corrin at the premiere of The Crown

London, England - December 05: Emma Corrin in attendance

Emma Corrin

Getty Images

Channeling one of the biggest fashion icons of all time is no easy task, but Emma Corrin's modern take on Princess Diana's white skirt suit is almost as good as the original.

Jacob El Wardi at the Venice Film Festival

Jacob El Wardi attends the red carpet for the film

Jacob Al-Wardi

Getty Images

Jacob Elordi shows us how a young Hollywood star can become a fashion icon within a year. His red carpet appearances as well as his off-duty looks were memorable and effortless. This double-breasted tuxedo is old Hollywood glamor.

Bad Bunny at the Met Gala

Bad Bunny at the 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York, New York.

Bad bunny

Michael Buckner/Variety

Bad Bunny is at the forefront of redefining the standards of men's evening wear. His backless white suit with floral boa is glamorous, sexy and masculine.

Taylor Russell at the Fashion Awards

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 04: Taylor Russell attends the 2023 Fashion Awards presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 04, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Taylor Russell

Getty Images

Once you see it on the red carpet, you know this is what this dress was meant to be: a big red carpet moment.

Beyoncé is on tour

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - MAY 10: (For editorial use only) (Exclusive coverage) Beyoncé performs on stage during opening night

Beyonce

Getty Images

After one of the biggest tours in history, where fashion was front and center, this one-of-a-kind Loewe suit is in a class of its own.

Zendaya at the SAG Awards

Zendaya at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Zendaya

Gilbert Flores/Variety

At this point, Zendaya has proven herself to be a major force on the red carpet, and this soft pink strapless Valentino dress showed once again that she's at the top of her game.

Hunter Schiffer at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Hunter Schaeffer arrives at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Hunter Schafer

Alberto Rodriguez/Variety

Angelic feathers and a flowing silk skirt make this feel even more ethereal than a nude dress. The perfect construction makes one forget that a wardrobe malfunction is a possibility.

Paul Mescal at the Oscars

Paul Mescal at the 95th Annual Academy Awards held at Ovation Hollywood on March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Paul Mescal

Gilbert Flores/Variety

A 70s tuxedo with a white blazer has never looked as good as it did on Mescal. A thin mullet was the haircut of the year.

And the worst…

The Rock at the Oscars

Dwayne Johnson at the 95th Annual Academy Awards held at Ovation Hollywood on March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Dwayne Johnson

Gilbert Flores/Variety

We know The Rock is the most likable of men, so it pains us that in this peach satin jacket he looks more like a stuffed pillow than a honeymoon suite in Las Vegas. awesome.

Jared Leto at the Met Gala

Jared Leto at the 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York, New York.

Jared Leto

Christopher Polk/WWD

Raise your hands if this look appears in your nightmares more than once.

Florence Pugh at the Oscars

Florence Pugh at the 95th Annual Academy Awards held at Ovation Hollywood on March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Florence Pugh

Gilbert Flores/Variety

This is unfortunately what happens when you cannot settle on one concept. The result resembles a bug stuck in her quilt on her way out the door.

Sam Smith at the Brit Awards

Sam Smith at the 2023 Fashion Awards presented by Pandora held at the Royal Albert Hall on December 4, 2023 in London, England.

Sam Smith

Adam Duke/WWD

Instead of being red carpet chic, this looks more like “The Incredibles” at a Halloween party. Not perfect.

Heidi Klum at the Golden Globes

Heidi Klum at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Heidi Klum

Gilbert Flores/Variety

This would be a disqualifying dress for “Project Runway.”

Doja Cat at the Schiaparelli Couture show

Doja Cat poses front row at the Schiaparelli Couture Spring 2023 fashion show photographed on January 23, 2023 in Paris, France.

Doja Cat

Stefan Viogeri/WWD

Doja Cat is fearless. Sometimes it pays off and sometimes it doesn't. This was the last one. But we still love her.

See also  William, Kate, Harry and Meghan put company above their differences | Queen Elizabeth II

