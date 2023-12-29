December 29, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Pierce Brosnan is in an embarrassing situation, accused of trespassing in the Yellowstone thermal zone

Pierce Brosnan is in an embarrassing situation, accused of trespassing in the Yellowstone thermal zone

Roxanne Bacchus December 29, 2023 2 min read

Pierce Brosnan has been in hot water several times as an actor playing secret agent James Bond

by

Mead Grover Associated Press

December 28, 2023 at 1:02 PM ET

2 min read

CHEYENNE, Wyoming – Pierce Brosnan, whose fictional movie character James Bond has been in hot water many times, is now facing heat in real life, tasked with going out of bounds in a thermal zone during a recent visit to Yellowstone National Park.

Brosnan walked into a restricted area at Mammoth Terraces, in the northern part of Yellowstone near the Wyoming-Montana line, on Nov. 1, according to two federal citations issued Tuesday.

Brosnan, 70, is scheduled to make a mandatory court appearance on January 23 in a courtroom in the world's oldest national park. The Associated Press sent a request for comment to his Instagram account on Thursday, and emails to his agent and attorney.

Yellowstone officials declined to comment. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Wyoming said Brosnan was at the park for a personal visit and not to work on a movie.

Mammoth Terraces is a scenic area featuring mineral-filled hot springs flowing from a hillside. They're just some of the park's hundreds of thermal features, which range from hot springs to bubbling mud pots, where the water is at or near boiling point.

Going off-limits in such areas can be dangerous: some of the millions of people who visit Yellowstone each year are severely burned by ignoring warnings not to veer off trail.

Getting caught can pose legal risks too, as jail time, hefty fines and bans are regularly imposed on trespassers.

See also  Todd and Julie Chrisley report to federal prisons to begin sentences

In addition to the four James Bond films, Brosnan starred in the TV series “Remington Steele” in the 1980s, and is best known for his starring roles in the “Mrs. Bond” films. “Doubt Fire” and “The Thomas Crown Affair”.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Teddi Mellencamp posts new photos of her back after skin cancer surgery

December 28, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Trump claims he was 'begged' to appear in 'Home Alone 2' after renewed comments about him making his way to the flick

December 28, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

“Boys in the Boat” takes dramatic license with its rowing story

December 28, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

Pierce Brosnan is in an embarrassing situation, accused of trespassing in the Yellowstone thermal zone

December 29, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
5 min read

Uncovering data collection practices in student research

December 29, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Thursday Night Football: Amari Cooper and Allen Lazard are inactive for Browns-Jets

December 29, 2023 Joy Love
3 min read

After Colorado, Maine excluded Donald Trump from the Republican primaries

December 29, 2023 Rusty Knowles