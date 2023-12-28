Teddi Mellencamp posts new photos of her back after skin cancer surgery

Teddi Mellencamp has given a hard look at the effects of her recent skin cancer surgery on her back as she urged everyone to check their skin.

“I promise you don't want to go through this,” she wrote on Dec. 27. Instagram.

The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star and health coach has undergone multiple surgeries since being diagnosed with stage 2 melanoma in October 2022.

Warning: Some of the images below may be disturbing.

She shared a photo of herself giving a thumbs up from bed after undergoing what she said was a “wide melanoma resection, reconstruction of the soft tissue defect with realignment of adjacent tissue.”

“They basically cut off my shoulder area and replaced it with a sheet of skin down my back,” she wrote. “But the pain and discomfort are worth it.”

Mellencamp shared a look at her back before her latest procedure for skin cancer. @teddillencamp via Instagram

In a slide on Instagram, she shared a photo of her upper back on the right side, showing scars from previous surgeries and surgeon marks before the procedure.

“It's very painful, but I'm so grateful that they did such an amazing job,” she said in a video from her hospital bed on Instagram.

She added: “Wow, that back skin is tight. Busy struggle, but I hope they get everything.”

Melanoma is “the most dangerous type of skin cancer,” according to the healthline medical website Mayo ClinicBut it can be treated successfully if detected early enough.

Mellencamp, 42, also shared a raw look at it Instagram sRory On the Z-shaped scar on her back after the operation.

Mellencamp took a look at her post-surgery scars. @teddillencamp via Instagram

Mellencamp's husband, Edwin Arroyave, sent her a heartfelt letter Instagram Before her surgery.

“As Teddi undergoes the biggest surgery of her skin cancer journey today, I just wanted to share with you how her sheer strength through it all has been nothing short of amazing,” he wrote. “I know this battle is about to be won, and I can't wait to see how it continues to impact everyone around her. I love you, Mom.”

Her latest surgery came after she announced earlier in December that a type of immunotherapy cream she was using to treat her skin cancer didn't work.

After her initial diagnosis in 2022, she underwent extensive surgery to remove the skin cancer and lymph nodes for additional biopsies. She also shared that she would often skip sunscreen and only do skin checks after she turned 40.

This latest procedure was Mellencamp's 15th surgery for skin cancer, her sister noted in a message Mellencamp shared on her Instagram Story.

Mellencamp also expressed her gratitude for all the support she received during her ordeal.

“The outpouring of love and prayers in the comments and DMs has left me speechless (and it's hard),” she wrote on Instagram. “I wish I could respond to everyone but please know that I am forever grateful.”