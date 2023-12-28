Trump claims he was 'begged' to appear in 'Home Alone 2' after renewed comments about him making his way to the flick

News

Donald Trump insisted on Wednesday that he did not bully his way into appearing in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, and claimed that the film's director instead begged him to appear in the classic film.

The swaggering former president and former New Yorker denied recently resurfaced claims that he wormed his way into a scene where Kevin McCallister, played by Macaulay Culkin, asked Trump for directions to the lobby inside the Plaza Hotel in the 1992 film.

The film's director, Chris Columbus, told Business Insider in 2020 that Trump, who owned the famous hotel at the time, would not allow him to film there unless he was in the movie.

Columbus reportedly said, “We paid the fee, but he also said, 'The only way you can use the Plaza is if I'm in the movie.'” “So we agreed to put it in the movie.”

While it was up in the air if the Trump scene would later be cut, Columbus decided to keep him in after the film premiered and the audience cheered when Donald appeared.

Former President Donald Trump has denied allegations that he bullied his way onto the set of “Home Alone 2” in his famous role. AP

Trump helped a young Kevin McAllister (Macaulay Culkin) find the lobby of the Plaza Hotel in the 1992 film. © 20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

“So I said to my editor: Leave him in the movie. It's a moment for the audience. But he forced his way into the movie,” Columbus told Business Insider.

Trump responded Wednesday, claiming that Columbus and others were “begging” the businessman to play a role in the film.

“I was so busy, I didn't want to do it,” Trump said. “They were very nice, but above all, they were persistent. I agreed, and the rest is history!”

“That little cameo took off like a rocket, and the film was a huge hit, and it still is, especially at Christmas time,” he added.

© 20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

Director Chris Columbus said that the former president would not be allowed to film inside the hotel unless he appeared in the film. Dave Allocca/Starbucks/Shutterstock

When Trump addressed Columbus' bullying claim, he said: “Nothing could be further from the truth.”

“That exposure helped make the movie a success, but if they felt bullied, or didn't want me, why did they put me in prison, and keep me there for over 30 years? Because I was, and still am, great in the movie, that's why!,” Trump said.

