Brent Sikkema, the influential gallery owner, was found dead in his apartment in Rio

Manhattan art dealer Brent Sikkema, who represented such prominent artists as Kara Walker, Jeffrey Gibson and Vic Muniz, was found dead in his Rio de Janeiro apartment on Monday evening.

Brazilian publications reported The gallery owner, who helped found Sikkema Jenkins & Co., was discovered with stab wounds to his body after the local fire department was called to his apartment in the Jardim Botanico neighborhood.

“It is with great sadness that the gallery announces the passing of our beloved founder,” his business partners, Meg Malloy and Michael Jenkins, said in a statement. “The gallery mourns this tremendous loss and will live on in its spirit.”

Brazilian police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Officers will listen to witnesses, search for more information and conduct further investigations to shed light on the case,” the Rio de Janeiro state civil police said in a statement.