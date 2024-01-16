Christina Applegate receives a standing ovation at the Emmy Awards

(From left) Christina Applegate and Anthony Anderson at the 75th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.





Christina Applegate He was moved to tears during the day on Monday Emmy Awards She was televised when she appeared on stage to present the awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

The audience rose A standing ovation like Applegate – from open In 2021, she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis – she walked on stage carrying a cane and was escorted to the stage by Amy host Anthony Anderson.

“Thank you so much! Oh my God! You completely shame me.” [and my] “Standing disability,” Applegate joked, sparking laughter from the audience.

She has listed some of her most notable roles throughout her decades-long career in Hollywood, including playing Kelly Bundy in Married… with Children, Samantha in Samantha Who? And Jane Harding in “Dead To Me.”

“But probably quite a few of you know me from my debut — I'm going to cry more than I did,” Baby Bert Grizzle said on Days of Our Lives, referring to her first-ever screen credit from 1972.

Showing a photo of herself as Baby Burt Grizzell, Applegate hilariously added, “It was truly a breakout role,” and went on to say that over the course of her career, “it's been an honor to play funny, complex, flawed characters.”

Applegate was also a nominee on Monday's show, earning recognition for her performance in the Netflix series Dead to Me in the Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category, which was won by Abbott Elementary star Quinta Bronson.

In May 2023, Applegate told Vanity Fair in an interview interview Her work in “Dead To Me” may be her last work as an actress as she lives with a diagnosis of multiple sclerosis.

“I'll probably never work in front of a camera again,” Applegate said at the time, adding that although she loved the cast and crew, the work was hard work. “struggle.”

However, she will always enjoy the friendship she built with her co-star Linda Cardellini, saying: “I'm so happy that I got to go out with a woman who is by far the greatest actress I've ever worked with in my entire life.” “If not the greatest person I've ever known.”