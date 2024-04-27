April 27, 2024

Hamas releases new hostage video, says it is “reading” counter-proposal for Israeli ceasefire

Rusty Knowles April 27, 2024

Three days after releasing evidence of the 23-year-old hostage's life, the Palestinian terror group released a video on Saturday showing two men, aged 47 and 64, in Gaza.

A protester holds portraits of Israeli hostages during a rally demanding their release in Tel Aviv, Israel, on April 27, 2024. (Jack Cuse/AFP)

The Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas released a video on Saturday, April 27, showing two Israeli hostages kidnapped during an October 7 attack in southern Israel. Filmed sitting on a plastic chair and speaking under duress, the two introduce themselves as Keith Siegel, 64, and Omri Miron, 47. The Hostage Families Forum confirmed their identities.

“We're in danger here, there are bombs, it's stressful and scary”, Keith Siegel says in the video, before calling on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to negotiate an agreement soon. Omri Miron narrates “A difficult situation” Because “Multiple Bombings” Israelis in the Gaza Strip. He is calling on his family to press the government to reach an agreement with Hamas that would allow the release of the hostages.

The Palestinian Islamic Movement had already released a video on Wednesday of another Israeli hostage, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, 23, in similar conditions. Hamas announced on Saturday. “to study” An Israeli counter-proposal for a ceasefire in the Gaza conflict linked to the release of hostages. He has previously pushed for a permanent ceasefire, a hypothesis rejected by Israel, which prefers a pause of several weeks in the fighting.

