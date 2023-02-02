Russian bombing kills at least three in Kramatorsk

Cover Image: via Pavlo Kirilenko/REUTERS
- A new Russian attack is being prepared on February 24, one year after Russia invaded Ukraine., Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov made the pledge as a guest on the BFM-TV program. According to him, “Russia prepares very seriously for attack and mobilizes 500,000 men”.
- On Wednesday, at least three people were killed and around 20 injured A Russian missile fired at an apartment building in Kramatorsk. According to Ukrainian authorities, in eastern Ukraine. ” People may be under the rubble.”, Donetsk police said. In total, eight buildings were damaged, one of which was completely destroyed.
- Vladimir Putin will visit Volgograd on Thursday To celebrate 80e Anniversary of the Soviet victory over the Nazis at Stalingrad.
- The European Union wants to train 30,000 Ukrainian soldiers to help their country fight a Russian invasion. This new objective will be formally announced at the summit Ukraine-EU Scheduled in Kyiv on Friday. The summit with twenty-seven people is an important step, months after Ukraine received official candidate status for EU membership.
- Russia warned Israel on Wednesday not to supply arms to Ukraine. Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that he is considering providing military aid to Ukraine. “Sure I will”, he said on CNN. Mr. Netanyahu and the militants have offered to mediate if Washington asks him.
- Ukraine launches anti-corruption crackdown Officials ensure that the fight against fraud in the context of the war effort and Western aid targeting administrations, civil servants and dignitaries is a priority. The European Union has set a condition for the country to integrate into its ranks.
- Russian journalist sentenced to eight years in prison for broadcasting “Fake News”. The reporter, who was exiled after the Russian offensive began in Ukraine, was accused of broadcasting. “Fake News” Social networks are concerned with the bombing of a maternity ward in Mariupol, for which Moscow denies responsibility.
