February 2, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Russian bombing kills at least three in Kramatorsk

Rusty Knowles February 2, 2023 2 min read

Cover Image: Rescue workers try to pull people out of the rubble after a Russian missile hit a residential building in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, on February 1, 2023. via Pavlo Kirilenko/REUTERS

  • A new Russian attack is being prepared on February 24, one year after Russia invaded Ukraine., Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov made the pledge as a guest on the BFM-TV program. According to him, “Russia prepares very seriously for attack and mobilizes 500,000 men”.
  • On Wednesday, at least three people were killed and around 20 injured A Russian missile fired at an apartment building in Kramatorsk. According to Ukrainian authorities, in eastern Ukraine. ” People may be under the rubble.”, Donetsk police said. In total, eight buildings were damaged, one of which was completely destroyed.
  • Vladimir Putin will visit Volgograd on Thursday To celebrate 80e Anniversary of the Soviet victory over the Nazis at Stalingrad.
  • The European Union wants to train 30,000 Ukrainian soldiers to help their country fight a Russian invasion. This new objective will be formally announced at the summit Ukraine-EU Scheduled in Kyiv on Friday. The summit with twenty-seven people is an important step, months after Ukraine received official candidate status for EU membership.
  • Russia warned Israel on Wednesday not to supply arms to Ukraine. Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that he is considering providing military aid to Ukraine. “Sure I will”, he said on CNN. Mr. Netanyahu and the militants have offered to mediate if Washington asks him.
  • Ukraine launches anti-corruption crackdown Officials ensure that the fight against fraud in the context of the war effort and Western aid targeting administrations, civil servants and dignitaries is a priority. The European Union has set a condition for the country to integrate into its ranks.
  • Russian journalist sentenced to eight years in prison for broadcasting “Fake News”. The reporter, who was exiled after the Russian offensive began in Ukraine, was accused of broadcasting. “Fake News” Social networks are concerned with the bombing of a maternity ward in Mariupol, for which Moscow denies responsibility.
See also  Energy: EU seeks to overcome Franco-German winter - 2022-10-20 at 16:56

Find yesterday’s live by clicking In this connection.

Read our articles, analysis and reports on the war in Ukraine

evidences. “Ukraine is the most heavily mined country in the world today. It is said to take five years to clear the entire territory after victory.

true In 2022, wind and solar power produced more electricity in the EU than gas or coal

Chronic. “In Ukraine, corruption will undermine the trust of allies and create divisions in the country”

encryptions. Arms delivery to Ukraine: Many opposition parties call for debate

to analyze. For some of Q’s allies, the supply of fighter jets is “no longer prohibited”.

true Boris Johnson says Vladimir Putin threatened him before Ukraine war started, Kremlin denies

true “The world’s” answers to your most frequently asked questions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Wagner, a former mercenary for a Russian paramilitary group, testifies after defecting from the Ukrainian front

February 1, 2023 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

There have been 42 bombings in recent days targeting the Kherson region in southern Ukraine

February 1, 2023 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Four suspects were extradited to the United States for their role in the assassination of the Haitian president in 2021

February 1, 2023 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

6 min read

Start screaming or screaming

February 2, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

How and when to see the green comet from Florida in 2023 – NBC6 South Florida

February 2, 2023 Cheryl Riley
1 min read

Tom Brady shares a photo of Bridget Moynahan amid retirement announcement

February 2, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

Universal’s new Mario Kart game is under fire for size restrictions

February 2, 2023 Len Houle