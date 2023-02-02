February 2, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Her child did not have a plane ticket and the couple decided to drop her off at the airport

Rusty Knowles February 2, 2023 1 min read

The show took place on Tuesdayairport Ben Gurion of Tel Aviv, Israel. A couple abandoned their child so as not to miss a flight to Brussels (Belgium). TF1 NewsTake information from The Times of Israel.

It all started when the couple was late for luggage check-in. The counter is closed. To make matters worse, they had not ticketed their child, which was mandatory with Ryanair.

They leave the child at his convenience

Parents faced with this situation, with Belgian passports, would have made a surprising decision to say the least: leave their little boy at his convenience at the check-in counter. They would have rushed to try to climb the security doorAirplane. “All the staff were in shock. We have never seen anything like it. We couldn’t believe our eyes,” Ryanair was quoted as saying by Israeli media.

The couple was eventually stopped by airport staff who demanded that they pick up their child as soon as possible. The police interrogated them to understand what might have happened. On the other hand, no one knows if the couple finally managed to take the flight. Contacted by TF1 NewsRyanair confirmed the incident.

See also  In the United States, the Supreme Court removes the ban on tenant evictions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Russian bombing kills at least three in Kramatorsk

February 2, 2023 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Wagner, a former mercenary for a Russian paramilitary group, testifies after defecting from the Ukrainian front

February 1, 2023 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

There have been 42 bombings in recent days targeting the Kherson region in southern Ukraine

February 1, 2023 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

5 min read

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs iPhone 14: Specs Comparison

February 2, 2023 Len Houle
2 min read

Ukrainian President Zelensky told Fox News that the Russian offensive had already begun

February 2, 2023 Frank Tomlinson
1 min read

Her child did not have a plane ticket and the couple decided to drop her off at the airport

February 2, 2023 Rusty Knowles
3 min read

Netflix has not confirmed its plans to stop sharing passwords yet

February 2, 2023 Cheryl Riley