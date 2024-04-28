A new anti-LGBT+ law provides up to fifteen years in prison

Iraq's parliament on Saturday April 27 adopted a law criminalizing same-sex relationships and transsexuals, punishable by up to fifteen years in prison, after the first version provided for the death penalty.

In response, the NGO Amnesty International criticized Agence France-Presse (AFP) “Violation of Fundamental Human Rights”Considering the amendments adopted on Saturday “Danger to Iraqis who are already persecuted daily”In a conservative country where sexual minorities live in hiding.

The amendments, which replace the 1988 Anti-Prostitution Act, were adopted during a session attended by 170 of the 329 MPs, according to a press release from the Parliamentary News Service. According to the text consulted by AFP, the new rules provide ten to fifteen years in prison for same-sex relationships and swinging practices involving wives.

Promoting homosexuality is prohibited

The law also prohibits “Any organization promoting homosexuality in Iraq”Seven years imprisonment at risk.

She forbids “Change of biological sex based on individual desires or preferences” It provides for imprisonment of one to three years for any person or doctor involved in this conversion. A similar punishment is meted out to any man whose behavior is considered feminine.

Iraqi society rejects homosexuality, and the small LGBT+ community is often targeted“Abductions, Rapes, Tortures and Murders” are suffering from armed groups “Impunity”Human Rights Watch (HRW) noted in a report in 2022. “Iraq has effectively codified in law years of discrimination and violence against members of the community with complete impunity.”Amnesty researcher Razao Salihi told AFP.

Iraq used the 1969 Penal Code to condemn LGBT+ people, relying on an article. “Imprisonment for life or imprisonment for several years” To Sodomy.

The vote was postponed until Washington arrived

Member of Parliament Raid Al-Maliki acknowledges the appearance of the amendments, which was postponed to avoid a referendum initially scheduled for mid-April. “affect” Prime Minister Mohammed Zia Al-Saudani's visit to Washington.

“There is American and European denial of the lawHe agrees. But for us this is an internal question and we refuse any interference. » “Today we know that Iraqi society is in denial [l’homosexualité], But there is the deliberate promotion of cultures we don't recognizeHe believes. The future is what worries us, and law is a kind of deterrent to protect society. »

is the US State Department “deep concern” With this law, spokesman Matthew Miller responded on Saturday at X, expressing regret that the text of the law threatens the most vulnerable people in Iraqi society. “undermining the government's economic and political reform efforts”.

