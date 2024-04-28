Russia claimed Sunday, April 28, to capture a new village of Novopakmoutivka on its eastern front in a sector where Moscow's forces have been advancing rapidly against the defensive Ukrainian army for the past week. “Through active operations, units of the central forces liberated the village of Novopakmutivka”Avdiivka, captured by Moscow in February, is located northwest of the city, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily statement.

The village, located near Ocheritne, was quickly overrun by Russian forces this week, who now control most of it according to observers, prompting criticism from Ukrainian military bloggers.

Telegram channel Deepstate, close to the Ukrainian military and with a following of more than 700,000 people, stationed the command of the 115th Motorized Brigade there. “Defense collapse across the region, causing significant losses”. After the fall of Avdiyvka Ukrainian forces face a Russian push on the front, Moscow's forces eat up the enemy out of men and ammunition.

Oleksandr Chirsky, the Ukrainian army chief of staff, admitted in mid-April that the situation on the eastern front had deteriorated. “Significantly Deteriorated”. He asked for a look “Significant Severity” March led to the Russian offensive “Tactical Successes”. In this context, the head of Ukraine's military intelligence, Kyrillo Budanov, predicted on Monday that the situation would worsen in mid-May and early June. “Tough Times” To Ukraine.