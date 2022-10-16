October 16, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Sarah Ferguson publishes the first pictures of Queen Elizabeth's dogs since the king's death

Sarah Ferguson publishes the first pictures of Queen Elizabeth’s dogs since the king’s death

Roxanne Bacchus October 16, 2022 2 min read



CNN

The Beloved Queen’s dogs She appears to be in good hands with the Duchess of York.

Sarah Ferguson has shared the first pictures of Queen Elizabeth II’s famous dogs since her ex-mother-in-law’s funeral in September.

The Queen has been passionate about the corgi breed her whole life, owning dozens of dogs. She was often photographed with one or more of her dogs sitting at her feet or behind her. At the time of her death she owned four dogs, A former source told CNN: Two Pembroke Welshi corgis named Sandy and Muick, one “dorgi” (a hybrid of dachshund-corgi) called Candy, and one Lissy cock-spangled.

On Saturday, Ferguson posted pictures on her verified Instagram account It seems that two corgis appear Sandy and Muek.

She wrote “The Gifts That Keep Giving.”

Corgis, a working breed originally intended for herding livestock, are known for their distinctive short legs and fluffy coat.

After the Queen’s death, a source told CNN that the Corgi dogs will live with Ferguson and her ex-husband, Prince Andrew. The couple separated in 1996 but continued to live at the Royal Lodge on Windsor Estate.

Even after the divorce, Ferguson has maintained a strong friendship with the Queen and the two have been walking their dogs together, according to the source.

It’s not clear who takes care of the Queen’s other two dogs, Candy and Lacey.

See also  Britney Spears conservative case: Jimmy Spears will be impeached

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

NJPW Behind the Scenes Update for the Good Brothers

October 16, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Billie Eilish catches Jesse Rutherford, Spark dating rumors

October 16, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

BTS Shares Her Thoughts Before Busan World Expo 2030 Concert

October 15, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

Sarah Ferguson publishes the first pictures of Queen Elizabeth’s dogs since the king’s death

October 16, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Quantum entanglement has now been observed directly at the macroscopic scale: ScienceAlert

October 16, 2022 Cheryl Riley
1 min read

Kawakami: Jordan Paul and Andrew Wiggins’ new Warriors deals and what they mean for Draymond Green

October 16, 2022 Joy Love
4 min read

The New Macs and iPads Just Launched in October — Here Are the Six New Apple Products

October 16, 2022 Len Houle