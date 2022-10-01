Planned Parenthood Criticizes Al-Shaqra as “Anti-Abortion Propaganda”

Planned Parenthood has joined the chorus of voices without anything It’s positive to say about Marilyn Monroe’s new biography from Netflix BlondeDo an interview today R Hat blasts the film as “anti-abortion propaganda”.

This is for every THR, who reached out to Reproductive Rights Organization for comment on Andrew Dominic’s new film, starring Ana de Armas as a version of the legendary Hollywood star, and which depicts two illegal abortions as part of the traumatic web that led to Monroe’s death. (Including CGI speaking fetuses that say things like, “ You won’t hurt me this time, will you? “)

as a response, Karen Spruch, National Director of Planned Parenthood of America, said: THR That said, “Because film and television shape many people’s understanding of sexual and reproductive health, it is critical that these images accurately depict women’s real decisions and experiences. While abortion is safe, and primary healthcare, anti-abortion fanatics have long contributed to the stigma of abortion by using medically inaccurate descriptions of fetuses and pregnancy. Andrew Dominic new movie, Blonde, reinforces their message with a CGI-speaking fetus, depicted to look like a fully formed baby. “

Spruch added:

Planned Parenthood respects artistic license and freedom. However, false images only reinforce misinformation and perpetuate stigma around sexual and reproductive health care. Every outcome of pregnancy – especially a miscarriage – must be portrayed with sensitivity, authenticity and accuracy in the media. We still have a lot of work to do to ensure that everyone who has miscarried sees themselves on screen. It’s a disgrace to the creators Blonde She chose to contribute to anti-abortion propaganda and stigmatize individuals’ health care decisions instead.

Dominic has been heavily criticized for the content of the movie itself – based on Joyce Carol Oates’ book – and to the press aroundwho is in it He suggested a kind of basic disdain for the various Monroe films. Addressing the issue of abortion In a recent interview with wrappointed out that the film is not anti-choice, and that unhappiness in it Abortion imaging It was rooted in the recent Supreme Court coup Roe vs. Wade. “n o One would have cared about this if I had made the movie in 2008, and probably no one would have cared about it in four years.”