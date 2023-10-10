Chaos Star Lior Raz joins the Israeli fight against Hamas

Israeli actor Lior Raz, known internationally for the TV series “Fauda” which was based on his experiences in the Israel Defense Forces, has moved to the front lines of Israel’s war against Hamas by joining a group of volunteer “Brothers in Arms”.

From the town of Sderot in southern Israel, the actor shared a video clip on social media in which he appeared accompanied by the head of the Israel Democracy Institute, Yohanan Plesner, and journalist Avi Issharov.

Accompanied by Johanan Plessner @yplesner And Avi @issacharoff I headed south to join hundreds of brave volunteers “brothers in arms” who worked tirelessly to help the people of southern Israel. We were sent to the bombed city of Sderot to extract two families pic.twitter.com/WpM9JLeOZM – Lior Raz (@lioraz) October 9, 2023

“Along with Yohanan Plesner @yplesner and Avi @issacharoff, I headed south to join hundreds of brave volunteers ‘brothers in arms’ who worked tirelessly to help residents in southern Israel. We were sent to the bombed city of Sderot. They extracted two families,” Raz posted on the social media platform. X.

In the video, they can be seen witnessing a missile attack on Israel by Hamas.

It is worth noting that Israel began its retaliatory operations after a surprise attack by Hamas on Saturday morning, which led to the killing of up to 700 Israelis and the wounding of 2,300 others. In a stern warning to Hamas, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that although Israel did not start this war, it will end it.

As part of its response to Hamas, Israel mobilized 300,000 soldiers. The Times of Israel reported that this is the largest mobilization since the Yom Kippur War in 1973, when Israel summoned 400,000 reserve soldiers.

“Israel is at war. We did not want this war. It was imposed on us in the most brutal and barbaric ways. But even though Israel did not start this war, Israel will end it,” Netanyahu said in a speech before the United Nations General Assembly. his mom.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed that the Israeli army continues to attack Hamas with “unprecedented” force.

Hamas said civilian hostages would be executed without warning and the killings would be broadcast if Israel targeted people in Gaza. The group claims to be holding more than 100 hostages, including Israeli army officers, according to CNN.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)