Jerry Seinfeld is planning something related to the ending of the movie “Seinfeld.”

Jerry Seinfeld teased a “secret” about the polarizing “Seinfeld” series finale during his stand-up show in Boston on Saturday.

“I have a little secret for you about the ending but I can’t really say it,” the comedian said on stage at the Wang Theater. Video snapshot Posted on social media.

The comedian was responding to an audience member who shouted out asking if Seinfeld “liked” the ending of his hit series, which he starred in and created with “Curb Your Enthusiasm” creator Larry David.

“Here’s what I’m going to tell you, okay? But you can’t tell anyone…something’s going to happen that has to do with this ending,” Seinfeld joked to his audience, going on to say that whatever that “something” is, “hasn’t happened yet.”

“And just what you’re thinking, Larry and I are thinking, too,” he added. So, you’ll see.”

“Seinfeld” ran for nine seasons after debuting in 1989, winning ten Primetime Emmy Awards and becoming one of the most beloved television sitcoms of all time.

Despite its success, the rhetoric around the two-part finale that aired in 1998 — which was watched by more than 70 million people — was less than flattering and divisive.

The comedian himself expressed regret about some of the choices made in the final episodes – which included the imprisonment of the main characters as well as a narrowly avoided airline disaster – Says Audience at the New Yorker Festival in 2017 “I sometimes think we shouldn’t have done that.”

“There was a lot of pressure on us at the time to make a big final show, but big is always a bad thing in comedy,” he said, adding that comedy instead should be “small, cheap and fast.”

Historically described as a show “About nothing,” “Seinfeld” follows a New York City standup comedian (Seinfeld) and his anarchic friends as they find the funny in the mundane situations of everyday life. Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jason Alexander and Michael Richards co-star alongside Seinfeld.