“I could have done better” – Deadline

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Dwayne Johnson is addressing the backlash he received earlier this year when he and Oprah Winfrey set up a fund to help victims of the Maui wildfires.

“I totally get it and I understand it, and I could have been better. Next time, I’ll be better,” Johnson said in a video he shared. Instagram With updates to the Maui Fund. “I understand that money doesn’t fall from the sky or grow on trees. There are a lot of people who live paycheck to paycheck. I understand that, I know what it’s like, I’ve lived paycheck to paycheck.

He continued, “When you’re living paycheck to paycheck, you get angry easily, you get frustrated, and the last thing you want to hear when you’re living paycheck to paycheck is someone asking you for money, especially when that person is asking you for money, they already have a lot of money. So I get it.” “I understand. I’ve never launched a box before. But I’m a quick study and lesson learned. So thank you.”

Johnson also updated his followers noting that bushfire survivors were already receiving the money raised.

“Watching families and the community come together after this tragedy is inspiring and I am proud of our Polynesian people,” Johnson wrote. “Thank you to everyone who helped us by sending resources, love and prayers to all the people affected by the fires and Mahalo of love and respect to our OG culture leaders, our local community organizations, all of our first responders and everyone who came together to help our people.”

Watch and read Johnson’s statement in the Instagram post below.