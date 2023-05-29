Lizzo sees threatening signs in Napa before setting BottleRock up

Lizzo refused to let the fanatics win during her headlining performance Saturday night at BottleRock Napa Valley.

Lizzo, the first black woman to make headlines, described a disturbing sight as she approached the festival.

I’ve seen signs talking about wanting to abolish people like me. Silent people like me. Choke people like me. Lizzo said on a song break during her rendition of “Special” that they’re across the street.

“We’ll sing this one more time so they can hear it, because they probably haven’t heard it in a long time,” said Lizzo, referring to her lyric, “In case no one told you today, you’re special.” “

Lizzo did not say what specific signs she was referring to, but A.J Napa Valley Record Article As of 2021 the controversy surrounding signs reading “Choke Wok” and “America Love It or Leave It” posted near the Napa Valley Fair.

The show featured a number of other political moments, including closing her song, “Everybody’s Gay” with a cry of “Drags Ain’t a Crime!”

The call was greeted with loud cheers, as even in Northern California, drag organizations were subjected to intense coercion.

Mika Scafari / FilmMagic

Despite the threats, Lizzo still seems to be having fun on stage. As proven in previous Bay Area shows, Lizzo could have been a stand-up comic on flute in a different life. From the dramatic pause of her show to hide from a bee on stage, to lovingly referring to her backup band as the “Lesbians,” the Emmy winner had audiences laughing all night.

Mika Scafari / FilmMagic





And it’s hard not to smile at lines like, “When it’s the bad hour, it’s also a heavy thirty.”

In addition to several hits including “Truth Hurts,” “Good As Hell,” and “About Damn Time,” Lizzo has also covered “Do Wop (That Thing)” by Lauryn Hill and “I’m Every Woman” by Chaka. Khan (which was also covered by Whitney Houston).

If the fanatics really wanted to abolish Lizzo, they’d have a great time doing so. Even on a day that featured other stars like Keanu Reeves, Duran Duran, Carly Rae Jepsen, and Leon Bridges, Lizzo’s set was her busiest yet.





