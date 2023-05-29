Jennifer Hudson’s bag designer, Sonic, defends her bags after finding her thrift bag

Jennifer HudsonShe definitely ruffled some feathers with the reveal of a luxe bag gifted to her, by an up-and-coming black designer, that’s now at the thrift store — but even the designer insists the haters should part with the singer.

Sonic Saturday TMZ says… Jennifer is totally fine with her book. In fact, she is urging people to stop attacking her online.





TMZ.com

ICYMI, J Hud came under fire when a video started making the rounds — it showed a woman finding one of Sonique’s bags in a thrift store. It was clearly gifted to Jennifer because there was a note of her own inside.





Instagram/@hicrystelle

People on social media were quick to jump down Jennifer’s throat… and called out for her to abandon the black woman-owned brand.

However, Sonique tells us everyone else is taking the viral video out of context. She explains that the bag is from 2014, and Hudson’s team has already paid for it. He gifted it to her to celebrate one of her many career accomplishments — so, it wasn’t a freebie that Jennifer so cruelly gave up.

She’s not even sure Jennifer got the bag and doesn’t know how it ended up in a thrift store. Regardless, she says she wants to use this opportunity as leverage with the “Spotlight” singer and to highlight the businesses Black has.