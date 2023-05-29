Double or nothing AEW results: Cassidy retains the belt in the Battle Royal

Orange Cassidy successfully defended his AEW International title against all comers, but not all at once. This is how the pay-per-view portion of the Double or nothing May 28th in Las Vegas – Putting the belt on the line against a 20-man Blackjack Battle Royal.

Kip Sabian showed just how tough the task was for Freshly Squeezed when he nearly took down the champ at the opening bell. OC never hid from the action, but it wasn’t always central either. He wisely walked away from the early lucha libre promotion, which included Commander’s signing spot, and a senior squad…

…and plenty of opportunities for AEW to remind us of current feuds like Keith Lee and Dustin Rhodes vs. Swerve Strickland and Brian Cage.

Cage eventually eliminated Lee while he was trying to throw a Swerve over the top, and Rhodes threw the machine before Strickland finished him off. On another show, Ricky Starks sent his rival Jay White packing a short time later.

I got down to Big Bill, Penta El Zero M, Swerve and Champion. After Bill threw the Lucha Bros over the top, the team-up between the seven-footer and the Mongols was short lived as Strickland shoved the big man out as he prepared to press OC to the ground.

The ensuing singles match seemed to turn when Prince Nana grabbed one of Cassidy’s legs to put him in a Swerve Stomp, but Strickland got nice and pocketed the champion’s hands before attempting to finish him off. He saved himself with his feet, which led to a fight on the apron.

Cassidy baited Swerve for another Stomp attempt, but he put his feet up to fight back. With Strickland pinned one-handed, the OC feinted into the Orange Punch, then casually kicked his hand off the rope to keep it.

