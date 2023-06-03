A pregnant transgender man stars on the cover of Glamor UK’s Pride issue

Glamor UK released its June Pride digital cover this week featuring a pregnant transgender man.

The cover features transgender activist and author Logan Brown standing topless with a bodysuit drawn across his chest and his pregnant belly on full display.

“I’m a pregnant transgender man who really is, so no matter what anyone says, I’m literally living proof,” Brown told the magazine.

Glamor UK, an online women’s magazine published by Condé Nast, Pride’s cover issue launched Thursday, coinciding with the start of LGBTQ Pride Month. Previously presented magazine prominent personalities In the LGBTQ community, he represented Grammy Award-winning artist Kim Petras and “Queer Eye” cast member Anthony Porowski.

This year’s edition “celebrates the alliance between women (both cisgender and non-gender) and transgender people through our shared experiences – particularly pregnancy, health care and childbirth,” the magazine said.

The cover interview, conducted two weeks before Brown, 27, gave birth to daughter Nova, recounts the cover star’s experience with an unexpected pregnancy and navigating the medical system as a trans man.

Brown also shared in the interview that he and his partner, UK-based drag performer and TikTok star Billy J. Mills, received a mix of supportive and negative comments after announcing their pregnancy on social media.

“Pregnancy in general is really hard, but then all the things that come with it, like me being trans and stuff, nobody actually said, ‘Are you okay?’ Brown said in the interview.

according to Survey 2021 By TransActual, an advocacy group in the UK, 90% of transgender people in that country report delays when seeking transition-related healthcare.

Despite the backlash, the cover star expressed his desire to educate those who may have misconceptions about transgender individuals.

Brown shared with Glamor that he’s working on a children’s book and an autobiography that will highlight his pregnancy, and that he hopes will serve as a resource for other transgender people.

He added that he would also like the book to reach people who are not transgender but who are “curious and want to know about the situation”, referring to trans pregnancy.