Kennedys drummer DH Pelegro dead at 63, hitting his head in the shower

DH Pellegro The longtime drummer for the Dead Kennedys died after being hit in the head in what appeared to be an accidental fall…but the jury is still out on exactly why he was killed.

Punk rock band DH announced the death of DH Saturday in an official Instagram post, writing… “Drummer DH Pelegro (Darren Henley) passed away at his Los Angeles home yesterday, October 28. Police at the scene said He died from his injury. Trauma to the head caused by an accidental fall.”

They added, “Arrangements are pending and will be announced in the coming days. We ask that you respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time. We thank you for your thoughts and reassuring words.”

While they seem to definitively say the fall took his life – at least according to the police response they cited – our law enforcement sources tell TMZ that it’s a little more vague than that… although we’re confirmed he did fall and hit his head. .

Our sources tell us paramedics responded to DH’s San Fernando Valley home on Friday shortly after 7 p.m. He was found in his bathroom in his back home…that’s after the owner discovered him. We were told that DH was pronounced dead at the scene.

Currently, our law enforcement sources say his death appears to have been caused by natural causes with no false suspicion – of course, an autopsy is pending due to the official cause of death. One point to clarify…we were told that the fall/hit to the head seemed to be accidental to anything that might have made him collapse in the first place…which is still under investigation.

Anyway… the music community is in mourning. DH joined the Dead Kennedys in ’81 – replacing the original drummer, Bruce Slesinger — and winding through their formative years…contributing to featured hits for their records, including “In God We Trust,” “The Disasters of Plastic Surgery,” “Frankenster,” and “Bedtime for Democracy.” The band broke up in 1986.

Peligro played on other teams as well, including with the Red Hot Chili Peppers for a while.

He was 63 years old.