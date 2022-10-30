Weekend update calls out companies dropping Kanye West who weren’t related to the rapper – Deadline

Colin Jost and Michael Che are back again to cheat the news Saturday Night Live‘s “Weekend Update” and Kanye West He was in the middle of jokes. after, after Many companies cut ties With the next rapper His anti-Semitic statementsJost noted that there were some companies that did not need to make a public statement.

“Is it just me or do half of the companies that brought Kanye down look fake?” Just asked. I saw the headline, ‘TJ Maxx chops off Yeezy-branded merchandise amid fallout from Kanye West. “I was like, did Kanye know he works for TJ Maxx?”

Jost continued, “Also unless we already hooked you up with Kanye, you didn’t have to announce the breakup. We didn’t need a peloton to announce, ‘We no longer play Kanye’s music.’ Thanks, peloton, now we can rest easy knowing we won’t hear” Gold Digger while we’re having a heart attack on your bike.

As West’s downfall continued throughout the week, Jost said he’s starting to get excited about other companies that will distance themselves from ex-Kim Kardashian.

“Dippin Points will no longer work with… Scrub Daddy cuts all ties… TCBY will stop ‘watching the cone menu’ featuring the hit flavor, the nougats in the pastry,” Jost joked.

One of the most surprising announcements, and this one was for real, was the one Goodwill posted stating that they would no longer accept Yeezy donations of merchandise.

“Which is ironic because Kanye lost enough money he might need,” Jost said sarcastically.

Watch the Weekend Update above.