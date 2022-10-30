‘Black Adam’ leads the Halloween box office with $27.7 million – The Hollywood Reporter

DC and Warner Bros. ‘ black Adam He had no problem ranking first on the Halloween holiday office boxalthough the superhero image has fallen more than expected given that there is little competition.

The film earned an estimated $27.7 million from 4,402 theaters in its second appearance. This represents a drop of 59 percent, one of the biggest declines in the film’s lead Dwayne Johnson In a leading role (with the exception of the Fast & Furious franchise). However, the film surpassed $100 million at the domestic box office on Saturday and is expected to end on Sunday with a domestic gross of $111.1 million and nearly $200 million worldwide.

Among Johnson’s relatively recent films, jungle trip It fell 55 percent in its second weekend. Ditto for Jumanji: The Next Level. Fast and Furious Show Hobbs and Shaw It fell more or nearly 58 percent. When it comes to superheroes away, it’s not uncommon to see a studio title drop by 60 percent or more, even though these films generally opened to $100 million or more (black Adam for the first time to $67 million).

International Romantic Comedy Heaven ticket In its second weekend, it dropped just 39 percent to $10 million from 3,692 movie theaters for a 10-day domestic total of $33.7 million and $119.4 million globally. The Julia Roberts And the George Clooney The film is a necessary profit for adult fare, as well as for romantic comedies.

Major Hollywood studios generally avoid opening pictures of big events during the Halloween holiday (this year the actual holiday falls on a Monday), except for horror fare.

New horror pic from Lionsgate Satan’s prey It opened in third place with $7 million from 2,980 theaters. The film faced a lot of competition between smilingwhich remained the top spot at the end of its fifth week, and The end of Halloween.

smiling, of Paramount, ranked fourth with $5.1 million from 3,221 locations exceeding $92 million domestically. Universal, Bloomhouse, and Miramax The end of Halloween It followed with $3.8 million from 3,419 sites in its third weekend for a domestic tally of $60.3 million (a pic also available on Peacock).

There was a lot of excitement at the niche box office as awards season heated up.

MGM and UAR until, which has expanded nationally to 2,058 theaters, ranked No. 6 or No. 7 with $2.8 million for $3.6 million. The critically acclaimed film received a coveted A+ CinemaScore score from audiences, and did particularly well in the Southeast, Northeast, and Midwest.

Focus features’ tar It’s also expanded significantly, grossing $1 million from 1,087 theaters with a domestic gross of $2.5 million as of Sunday.

James Gray Armageddon Time Abortion drama Call Jane Both struggled in their editorials.

Also from Focus, Gray is opening in six theaters in New York and Los Angeles. The average expected opening position was $12,000.

Roadside attractions chose to put up Call Jane In 1070 cinemas. The historical drama, set in the 1960s when abortion was not yet legal, earned $204,755 in its weekend. Roadside President Howard Cohen said the distributor is proud to release the film at such a critical time after the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

More is coming.