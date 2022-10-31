Kanye compares himself with Emmett even in Lynching Rant to Ari Emanuel

Kanye West In a new tear – indicating what happened Emmett Tell It’s what happens to him as he falls from grace… that’s while he’s trying to get it Ari Emanuelattention.

New posts appeared on Ye’s IG page recently – since then reinstated – But a series of disturbing ideas surfaced on Sunday… including the idea that he is undergoing a modern-day “extrajudicial execution”, at the hands of the former WME chief.

KW writes, “Ari Emmanuel Can you find a place for the Donda Academy kids to go to school right for the school? I have about 60 kids who have nowhere to be while looking to relocate. They tried to break up our basketball team. These boys get punished for no reason. Even Professional athletes were threatened by their owners with dismissal.”

He went on to say that the treatment he is receiving – essentially being scrapped – is what it looks like to “spread the black mirror war on social media,” adding that Donda’s children are suffering.

Kanye then hints that he is suffering from “economic corruption”, “digital murder” and the bankruptcy of his “social credit score”. Finally, what sure sounds like yet another anti-Semitic hit… “You tried to bankrupt Adidas and I at the same time. You tried to ruin my life after all the money I made for the business. At least I’m burning on the stake in front of the whole world…/ / Everyone now knows who they should really be afraid of.” See also The latest 'wheel of fortune' disaster has fans screaming

“Now everyone knows how much power businessmen actually have,” he concluded. There’s a lot of rant, but it’s muddled and incoherent. Now, it looks like Kanye is calling out Ari because the man has publicly asked companies to stop doing business with Kanye amid his constant anti-Semitic remarks — and that It seems to work.

Kanye went on to post a screenshot of a conversation he was having with someone named Russell, with his initials “RS”… which encouraged him to boil over, strategize and find a better way to vent his frustrations. But you responded with a strange response – he says he needs to convince “Jewish businessmen” to make fair contracts…or die trying. This post has since been deleted, btw, but of course…it was picked up and lives on the internet.