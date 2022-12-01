The Super Mario Bros. movie is quietly dropping two more trailers

While we had two Great official trailers released for the upcoming season Super Mario Bros. Moviea pair of TV commercials in Europe have been dropped very quietly that feature some newly Screenshots not seen in either of them.

Perhaps you’re the kind of person who’d like to avoid that at all costs, and leave as much of the movie as possible to you Actual movie viewing as possible. I If that were you, then walk away, you shouldn’t have clicked/clicked on this post yet, what could you have They were expecting.

However, if you don’t care, and realize there’s going to be 90-120 minutes of Mario movie and the difference that seeing a few more seconds makes, you’re welcome.

as such spotted before Go to NintendoThis Dutch TV commercial is subtitled, all dialogue is in English. That runs for 31 seconds is pretty much all new footage, showing Mario getting to know life in the Mushroom Kingdom, particularly their public transportation system, which looks incredibly effective:

Super Mario Bros Movie Trailer (New Feet!)

While that’s 21 seconds The Spanish commercial contains more stuff, Booked Luigi’s mustache scene from the full trailer yesterday With some scenes featuring Mario and Peach:

The Super Mario Bros. Movie – TV Spot (Spanish, new footage as of November 30)

I don’t know how many of those will be released between now and the movie’s 2023 release, but there can’t be very A lot, other than that as I noted above, we’ll be close to seeing large chunks of the movie by then.

Anyway, if you missed yesterday’s big trailer – which featured some karting, some gladiator fighting Donkey Kong donkey–You can catch up and watch it here.