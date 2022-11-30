November 30, 2022

My son helped me call "whale"

Roxanne Bacchus November 30, 2022 2 min read

Brendan Fraser has revealed that his son helped him connect with his overweight persona in his new movie, ‘The Whale’.

Fraser plays a 600-pound English teacher named Charlie who struggles to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter, played by “Stranger Things” star Sadie Sink.

The 53-year-old actor hoped to live with his eldest son Griffin, 20, as he discussed the role.

“He’s just turned 20. He’s a big kid, 6-foot-5. He’s got big hands and feet, and a big body. I understand intimately what it’s like to be close to someone who is obese,” Fraser said. an interview magazine.

Griffin is the eldest of Fraser’s three children (including Holden, 18, and Leland, 16) with his ex-wife Afton Smith.

Frasier explained that his autistic son, Griffin, is also the happiest person he knows. “Because of his genial beauty—call him a disorder if you will, I disagree with you—he knows nothing of sarcasm,” said Fraser.

Frasier plays a 600-pound English teacher named Charlie who struggles to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter in "The Whale."
“He doesn’t know what irony is. You can’t insult him. He can’t insult you. He’s the happiest person and he, in my life and many others’, is also a manifestation of love.”

The actor explained that his relationship with Griffin and his family helped him bond with his character, for which he received high praise.

“Being with my children, their mother, and our family has given me such love that if I ever needed to keep something of value to try to translate that into what was important to Charlie… [character in ‘The Whale’]Fraser said.

A24 has released its first official trailer for Darren Aronofsky’s “Whale” earlier this month, after the film received standing ovations at several film festivals.

Frasier shared that his son, Griffin, is the happiest person he knows.

The eldest son of actor Griffin, 20, who he shares with ex-wife Afton Smith.

The film premiered at the Venice International Film Festival, where Fraser was I broke down in tears Within six minutes of standing ovation for his performance. The Whale will hit theaters on December 9th.

The film marks Fraser’s career comeback To Hollywood after moving away due to depression. In 2018, he revealed that he is a former president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association It is alleged that he sexually assaulted him in 2003.

since then He refused to attend the Golden GlobesEven if he was nominated for his role.

