Taylor Swift’s postponed show in Argentina prompts airline to waive flight change fees

Like hurricanes, blizzards, and wildfires, Taylor Swift is now demanding that the airline waive ticket change fees.

The pop star said she postponed her concert in the Argentine capital that was scheduled for Friday until Sunday due to heavy rain, writing on “

The Chilean account of LATAM Airlines, the largest airline in South America, reached out to customers on Saturday or Sunday.

The Chi-based airline said it would waive ticket change fees and fare differences if passengers can travel anytime until November 17 after Swift’s show at Argentina’s largest stadium was postponed.

However, some customers complained to LATAM on social media that they were having difficulty finding seats and that the carrier informed them of the waiver too late. The airline did not immediately comment on whether it would add additional flights.

Airlines routinely add additional flights for events such as high-profile concerts, conferences such as CES, or sports games.

But waiving change fees when a concert is canceled or postponed is highly unusual, industry executives told CNBC, and is also a sign of how much bookings for her tour have increased. While it may be a new era for airline exemptions, the Eras round has impacted other industries such as hotels.