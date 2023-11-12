November 13, 2023

Taylor Swift shouts out Travis Kelce during Argentina performance

Roxanne Bacchus November 13, 2023 2 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs have a bye in Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season. This means it’s Travis Kelce’s turn to show up at Taylor Swift’s workplace. The tight end took the weekend off to attend a concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Kelsey hopped on a plane to catch Swift’s first international performance on the Eras Tour. The pop star rewarded her boyfriend for making the trip. Swift has slightly modified the lyrics of her hit song “Karma,” including a tribute to the soccer star. “Karma is the man coming right back to my house,” Swift sang to rapturous applause from the audience. Fans captured a video of the moment, which can be viewed in the media player above. Other videos captured Kelsey’s excited reaction to that moment, as he can be seen watching the ceremony alongside Swift’s father. After the show, Swift was seen leaving the stage to embrace and kiss Kelsey. The international ceremony answers any questions about whether or not the pop star and soccer star is officially an item. With Swift now on the international leg of her concert tour and Kelce returning for Kansas City’s Week 11 game against the Eagles, it may be a while before the couple is seen together in public again.



