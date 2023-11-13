John Oliver talks about the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike and wonders if he needs the movies anymore – Deadline

HBO

John Oliver began Last week tonight We talk about the SAG-AFTRA strike ending but then wonder if the movies are still in demand.

“The SAG strike is finally over, which means movies will be back in production,” Oliver said on his HBO talk show. He then joked: “Although to be honest, I’m not sure I need movies anymore.”

The late-night host said he was fascinated by a 17-minute video of what he described as “Gatsby the hamster living his best life.” Oliver proceeds to show a video of the hamster playing and sliding down the slide.

“It’s a complete masterpiece,” Oliver noted.

He goes on to name “Barbenheimer” as something he liked that was “good,” adding, “To be honest, it’s not as good” as the hamster video.

Earlier this week, SAG-AFTRA reached an agreement with the studios that ended a 118-day strike. The new three-year deal will allow actors to return to work and revitalize Hollywood to resume productions that have been put on hold.

After the deal, Fran Drescher, president of SAG-AFTRA, said: “We got the protections we needed in the AI ​​space. We got the money we needed for a new revenue stream. Those were the two biggest, distinct pieces.

“It was really important for us to get the protection that we felt we desperately needed to keep this contract going into the next decade,” she added. “I mean there are still things that we’re actually working on to get into the next decade, but there are a lot of milestones in this decade.”