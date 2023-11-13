Adam Driver is cursed after a ‘Ferrari’ audience member asked about the ‘cheesy’ crash scenes.

Adam Driver answered an audience member’s question during a screening of “Ferrari” at the Camerimage Film Festival in Poland.

“What do you think about [the] Scenes of the accident? They seemed very harsh, radical, and, I have to say, vulgar to me,” an audience member asked Driver during the Q&A session that followed the film’s screening on Sunday. “What do you think?”

The driver simply replied: “F— you, I don’t know? Next question.”

The Driver attended the Film Festival to accept the award EnergaCamerimage Special Award For an actor, in addition to submitting “Ferrari”, one of the entries in the main Camerimage competition.

driver Enzo portrays Ferrari in Michael MannThe biographical drama of , which follows the life of the legendary sports car tycoon in 1957 as his company prepares to enter the Mille Miglia, a 100-mile open-wheel car race. Penelope Cruz, Shailene Woodley, Gabrielle Leon, Sarah Gadon and Patrick Dempsey also star.

Back in October, driver Talk to diverse about getting behind the wheel of a modified “single open seat” for the film, describing the experience as “terrifying.”

“It takes you back in time and realize that if you turn left or right in the wrong direction, you’re dead,” Driver said. diverse At the North American premiere of “Ferrari” in New York Film Festival. “At least there are seat belts in newer cars.”

Recommended

Director Mann had several actors, including the driver, who test drove contemporary Ferraris in pre-production.

“I wanted everyone to have the experience of driving these cars on a race track,” Mann told the crowd at a New York City Football Festival morning press conference.

“Ferrari” hits theaters on December 25