Leonardo DiCaprio at the NYC club after Camila Morrone’s split

The newly solo man on the block, Leonardo DiCaprio, seems to be chasing after the good times She has split from model Camila Moroni this week.

The Oscar winner kept the lights on when he arrived Exclusive nightclub in New York City The Ned NoMad Tuesday night for some midweek fun.

DiCaprio, 47, and Moroni, 25, are reported to have… They broke up after four years together. They haven’t been photographed together since the July 4th weekend.

Sources told Page Six that the “Wolf of Wall Street” star has been involved with a “squad” of models, including about 21 and 23.

The actor was dressed in all black when he arrived at the members-only club in Manhattan owned by nightlife mogul Richie Akiva.

Ned NoMad – part of the Membership Collective whose various brands include Soho House – opened its doors to exclusive members at the end of June.

The property includes the Ned’s Club – a luxury private club that includes access to a rooftop bar and terrace restaurant, as well as 167 bedrooms and a Cecconi restaurant.

The luxury building also houses ten restaurants and 250 public bedrooms, according to hotel location.

Hollywood A-Lister was spotted running fast with some friends just a few days after news of his breakup surfaced.

This isn’t Leo’s first night in town after the split.

Sixth page sources said Tuesday that DiCaprio used to party every night While she’s his ex-girlfriend now On vacation in Saint Tropez with her mother.

A scenery source told us, “Leo would go out every night to celebrate… He was hanging out with his old crew and some girls.”

“I thought that was a little weird,” the insider said before DiCaprio’s breakup became public this week. [Camila] He was in St Tropez.”

DiCaprio was also photographed in Malibu by day looking a little more slender, heading to a party at a friend’s house in a beach town last week.

Alex Breden contributed to this report.