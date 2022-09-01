Feist leaves Arcade Fire Tour after allegations of sexual misconduct against showdown boss | Feist

Canadian singer-songwriter Leslie Feist, better known as Feist, has announced that she is leaving her Arcade Fire tour after Allegations of sexual misconduct Against the squad leader, Wayne Butler.

fork Investigation A post last week alleged that the 42-year-old singer and guitarist from the Canadian indie rock band took advantage of the age difference and bassist on crowds with four people; Three women, aged between 18 and 23 at the time, alleged that Butler sent unsolicited sexual messages between 2015 and 2020.

A fourth person, sexually asking, alleged that Butler sexually assaulted them twice in 2015, when they were both 21 and he was 34. Pitchfork watched screenshots of text messages and Instagram messages between Butler and the four people under alias, and interviewed friends and family members who He states that he was informed of the alleged incidents.

Butler denied the allegations and said the relationships were consensual, adding in a statement: “It’s too revisionist, and frankly completely wrong, for anyone to suggest otherwise.”

Vest wrote in lengthy statement It was posted on her social media accounts. “We had no time to prepare for what was coming, let alone the opportunity to make a decision not to fly across the ocean into the belly of this situation.”

“This has been very difficult for me and I can only imagine how difficult it has been for the people who have come forward. More than anything I wish recovery to those involved.”

She added that the Pitchfork article “ignited a conversation bigger than me, it’s bigger than my songs and definitely bigger than any rock ‘n’ roll tour… Staying on tour symbolized that I was either defending or ignoring the damage Win Butler caused and leaving would mean I was the judge and jury.” .

The 46-year-old singer said that she was “never here for self-defense or with her Arcade Fire – I was here to stand on my own two feet on stage, a place where I grew up to feel that I belong and I earned it as mine.

“There is no single path to recovery when you carry any version of the above, and no unique path to rehabilitating offenders,” she said. “It can be a lonely path to understanding abuse. I can’t solve it by quitting, I can’t solve it by staying. But I can’t continue.”

After the allegations, radio stations in Canada and the United States began Pull the band’s songs from playlists. Commentators on social media have urged fans to boycott upcoming concerts in Britain, France, Germany, Spain, Italy and elsewhere, with many surprised that the tour is going on at all. He was asked about a Guardian reporter’s comment on Band concert in Dublin this weekA publicist for Arcade Fire only said that the group will continue their tour to promote Their new album We.

In her statement, Feist Distancing itself from public shame, which “might cause action, but these actions are made of fear, and fear is not where we find our best or make our best decisions. Fear neither precipitates empathy nor healing nor opens up a safe space for the development of these types of conversations, or to offer real accountability and remorse to people who have been hurt.”

In a statement to Pitchfork, Butler, who is married to fellow bandmate Regen Chassin, acknowledged that he had sexual interactions with each of the four people, but said they had not engaged in it and were consensual.

In another statement, he apologized “to anyone I’ve offended with my behavior,” adding, “I continue to learn from my mistakes and work hard to become a better person, someone my son can be proud of.” […] I’m sorry I wasn’t more aware and understanding of the impact it’s having on people – I had sex, and while there’s no excuse, I’ll continue to look forward and heal what can be cured, and learn from past experiences. “

Noting that she is “imperfect” and will “deal with this decision imperfectly”, Feist concluded, “The best way to take care of my bands, my crew, and my family is to stay away from this tour, not this conversation. For my last two nights on stage, my songs made that decision.” For Me Hearing them through this lens goes against what I’ve been explaining to myself throughout my career.

“I’ve always written songs to name the exact struggles I’m in, looking forward to my best and claiming responsibility when I need to. I’m claiming my responsibility now and I’m going home.”