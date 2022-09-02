New Impact Tag Team Champions!

Honor No More has talked about a great game since arriving at Impact, but they lacked the stature to pull any power moves for their agenda. That was until Thursday evening wrestling effect. Matt Taffin and Mike Bennett defeated Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows to win the Impact World Tag Team Championship.

The OGK fought without his trusted manager, Maria Kanellis. She was banned from ringside due to the requirement that Anderson beat Bennett in singles action last week.

When the opening bell rang, Anderson and Bennett circled each other and then exploded with fists. Gallows and Taffin joined the fun. The Good Brothers forcefully armed their opponents, while the OGK relied on ingenuity to create opportunities. The match progressed with tag team work. Tag Team Action!

Beneath the stretch, the Good Brothers set up a Magic Killer to Taven. Bennett blocked the goal. Chaos ensued. Taven from a leap kick reached the gallows. Anderson flattened Taven on a spinal device. Anderson smashed Bennett over the apron. The Good Brothers implemented a suplex neck-breaking livery for teamwork on Taven, but Bennett was able to break the installation.

Bennett quarrels with the gallows on the floor. Bennett Old Gallows shocked the steps of the ring. When Anderson was on the hitch ready to fly high, Bennett knocked him to the ground. OGK criticized the Proton Pack teamwork platform. 1, 2, 3, new heroes! Maria went out to celebrate with her team.

Taven and Bennett can add Impact tag titles to their list of career awards as a duo, which includes the IWGP Tag Team Championship, the PWR Tag Team Championship, and the ROH World Tag Team Championship.

Did Taven and Bennett have the right to participate in the conversation of the best tag teams in the business today?