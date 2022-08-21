See Jennifer Lopez’s wedding dress from Ben Affleck’s second party

Jennifer Lopez loved marrying Ben Affleck very much, I did it twice.

Representatives of “Gigli” staged a A lavish party at Affleck’s home in Georgia On August 20th for friends and extended family one month later Low-key wedding in Las Vegas.

The bride wore a stunning gown with short sleeves, a back slit and a flowing silhouette that fell into a long, ruffled train.

Lopez’s wedding dress features short sleeves, a body-hugging silhouette, and a ruffled train. the background

To add even more drama, she wore a massive 20-foot veil, which all five of their children — 14-year-old Lopez twins Max and Amy as well as Affleck Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10 — helped walk down an aisle that leads To the after-party ceremony at Risborough, Georgia.

The couple’s five sons helped carry the bride’s veil as they walked out of the ceremony. the background

I mentioned page six earlier Lopez was expected to wear a custom Ralph Lauren gown before the big day.

If she actually went with the American designer, JLo’s choice of stylist is appropriate because she was wearing Ralph Lauren To 2021 Met Gala Soon after she revived her relationship with Affleck. The “Hustlers” star, 53, walked the red carpet without her boyfriend, But I met him at the partylarge amounts of PDAs appear.

Page Six previously reported that Lopez is expected to turn to designer Ralph Lauren for her second wedding to Affleck.

First class guests like Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel and the employee Jay Shetty She wore an all-white outfit to match the lavish embellishments and lavish floral displays. They are also treated to display the fireworks And live music in the loud party.

The groom also wore a white tuxedo and black pants, recreating the look she wore to the Las Vegas party last month.

This isn’t Lopez’s first look as Mrs. Affleck. She actually wore two packs to legally marry the “Argo” actor, 50: Alexander McQueen simple white strapless dress The star said she “saved for many years” as well More traditional but charming Lace dress from Zuhair Murad.

they Three days “an intimate celebration for family and friends” It started with a rehearsal dinner on Friday – loosened up briefly when Affleck’s mom was rushed to the hospital She has a leg wound – and she’s going to have a barbecue picnic on Sunday.