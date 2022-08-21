IG Gena Tew model partially restores vision after AIDS diagnosis



TMZ.com

IG نموذج model Jenna Teo She has hope in her battle against AIDS, regaining some of the vision she lost after her diagnosis as she pays to stay alive.

Jenna tells TMZ… that she had successful surgery on her eyes Thursday in Memphis. Teo says before the surgery that she was completely blind in her left eye, but was already able to see some shapes…hoping her vision will continue to improve.

Teo tells us that she’s at her worst, losing 65 pounds, but is slowly starting to put the weight back on thanks to her medications and her doctors.



When she was first diagnosed, Jenna tells us that she didn’t feel like she fought a battle to live, convinced she would die soon. However, with the progress she’s been making lately, she tells us she’s not going to give up. Jenna says she hopes to live a good life as long as she can stay on top of her medical visits and doctors.



You’ll remember, when we first spoke with Jenna months ago, she told us She was hesitant to share her story …but now she wants to be a beacon of hope for other young people who are fighting AIDS.