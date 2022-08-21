August 21, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

IG Gena Tew model partially restores vision after AIDS diagnosis

IG Gena Tew model partially restores vision after AIDS diagnosis

Roxanne Bacchus August 21, 2022 2 min read

TMZ.com

IG نموذج model Jenna Teo She has hope in her battle against AIDS, regaining some of the vision she lost after her diagnosis as she pays to stay alive.

Jenna tells TMZ… that she had successful surgery on her eyes Thursday in Memphis. Teo says before the surgery that she was completely blind in her left eye, but was already able to see some shapes…hoping her vision will continue to improve.

Teo tells us that she’s at her worst, losing 65 pounds, but is slowly starting to put the weight back on thanks to her medications and her doctors.


TMZ.com

When she was first diagnosed, Jenna tells us that she didn’t feel like she fought a battle to live, convinced she would die soon. However, with the progress she’s been making lately, she tells us she’s not going to give up. Jenna says she hopes to live a good life as long as she can stay on top of her medical visits and doctors.


TikTok / @genatew2

You’ll remember, when we first spoke with Jenna months ago, she told us She was hesitant to share her story …but now she wants to be a beacon of hope for other young people who are fighting AIDS.

Jenna tells us that she still receives a lot of support from others online.. including a donation from a singer Ari Lennox … across it GoFundMe.

See also  WWE's Vince McMahon steps down from leadership position during investigation of misconduct

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

See Jennifer Lopez’s wedding dress from Ben Affleck’s second party

August 21, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

Unwritten community “destroyed” by cuts – deadline

August 20, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Andrew Tate – Social Media Influencer, Former Reality TV Star

August 20, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

IG Gena Tew model partially restores vision after AIDS diagnosis

August 21, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
1 min read

SpaceX Dragon is littered with scientific merchandise to analyze

August 21, 2022 Cheryl Riley
1 min read

Brian Robinson starts facing Antonio Gibson in the Leaders Return competition

August 21, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Destiny 2 Fortnite skins leak ahead of Bungie’s Lightfall event

August 21, 2022 Len Houle