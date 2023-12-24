UK police arrest man after Banksy artwork was stolen from a London street | Arts and culture news

A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of theft and criminal damage after the installation was removed in south London.

UK police have arrested a man suspected of stealing a Banksy artwork hours after it was installed on a London street.

London's Metropolitan Police said the man, in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of theft and criminal damage on Saturday, after the installation, which consisted of a stop sign decorated with military drones, was removed.

A police spokesman said: “Officers are currently investigating this incident.”

“Anyone who may have information about the incident or the whereabouts of the sign should contact police.”

The suspect's arrest came after a video surfaced showing a man wearing nail cutters climbing up a bike with the help of another man to remove the artwork.

In the video, a person's voice can be heard saying: “It's bothering me so much,” as the man flees the scene, carrying the sign under his arm.

Yasmine Ali, deputy leader of Southwark Council in the Peckham area of ​​south London, called for the artwork to be returned.

“It should not have been removed, and we would like to have it back so everyone in the community can enjoy Banksy’s amazing works,” Ali said.

Banksy, whose real name and identity have not been confirmed, often takes a critical look at the conflict in his artwork, and some fans online have speculated that the artwork is aimed at the war in Gaza.