July 2, 2023

Watch Kendall Jenner Shine in No-Pants and Quiet-Luxury in NYC

Roxanne Bacchus July 1, 2023

Kendall Jenner applied her supermodel style to two beloved trends.

Earlier this week, the supermodel was back in New York City after her quick trip to Paris for Fashion Week. Although it’s only been a few days since her return to the States, the star has already been spotted in a couple of casual looks while she’s out on the town.

On Thursday night, the 818 founder stepped out with her latest pantless look, wearing a chic, slightly oversized navy blazer over a white button-down blouse that she wore like a dress. She added plain black loafers from the line (worn without socks), elegant silver earrings, black shades and a slouchy black leather bag, topping the ensemble with a pale blue Yankees hat.

Gotham//Getty Images

On her Friday afternoon trip to the Brant Foundation’s Art Study Center in New York City’s Tribeca neighborhood, the star continued her subdued luxury streak while carrying a trendy bag. She paired a navy blue short-sleeved crop top with dark wide-leg jeans, adding the same black shoes and black shades. Additional accessories included another Yankees hat, a camouflage pattern with navy blue lettering; gold watch; and a Birkin bull leather belt, which she styled with a matching red leather belt.

NEW YORK, NY JUNE 30 Kendall Jenner is seen in the West Village on June 30, 2023 in New York City Photo by gothamgc photos

Gotham//Getty Images

Throughout Jenner’s busy week after the Jacquemus menswear show, the model wore a series of sexy, sophisticated dresses. For one look, she honored Carrie Bradshaw in a short gray bodycon dress from St. Black woven leather bag By Bottega Veneta. On yet another busy day, the star stepped out in contrasting styles for day and night: a glamorous slate gray dress with a chic neckline, and a bright yellow halter gown covered entirely in sequins.

Head shot by Quinci LeGardye

See also  Lady Gaga's Joker 2 movie scene was full of fans

Quincy Legardi is a freelance writer based in Los Angeles who covers culture, politics, and mental health through a black feminist lens. When she’s not texting or checking Twitter, she’s probably watching K’s latest drama or doing a concert in her car.

