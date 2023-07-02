July 2, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Longtime Chicago DJ Richards “Dick” Biondi has passed away at the age of 90

Roxanne Bacchus July 2, 2023 2 min read

file. 1994. Dick Biondi. Radio Legends: WJMK-FM Legendary 104.3 John Records Landecker and Dick Biondi are interviewed as part of a documentary on the history of rock and roll. The show will premiere later this year on cable channels A&E and The History Channel. (Photo by Philly Tribune Jan. 25, 1994, radio personality)

Legendary Chicago rock disc jockey and personality Richard “Dick” Biondi passed away earlier this week, WLS-AM 890 Announce on Facebook Saturday night. He was 90 years old.

The radio station reported that Biondi “died peacefully at his home on Monday, June 26”.

The Facebook post read: “Loving husband to Marybeth, dear brother to Jerry, brother-in-law to Ron and Larry (Kathleen), special uncle and cousin to many.”

Richard Orlando Biondi, 90, of Chicago, died peacefully at his home on Monday, June 26. Dick was born on September 13, 1932 in …

Posted by WLS-AM 890 on Saturday 1 July 2023

A native of upstate New York, Biondi spent much of his 67-year career in Chicago at stations including WLS, WCFL WMAQ, WBBM, and WJMK.

He is credited as one of the first radio DJs to play rock music on the American airwaves, when the music form was still considered controversial.

Biondi has been enshrined in the National Radio Hall of Fame, and since 2010, the same year the city designated an alley south of the old WLS studios near East Lake Street and Garland Court “Dick Biondi Way.”

“His induction into the Radio and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will continue to be part of the soundtracks of our lives,” said WLS.

See also  An investigation into Vince McMahon's silent financial payments has reportedly led to the emergence of Trump's charitable donations

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Watch Kendall Jenner Shine in No-Pants and Quiet-Luxury in NYC

July 1, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

What Are Taylor Swift’s Surprising Songs On First Night In Cincinnati?

July 1, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

A famous comic plane makes an emergency landing

July 1, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

Longtime Chicago DJ Richards “Dick” Biondi has passed away at the age of 90

July 2, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
5 min read

Ghost-like astronomical messengers reveal a new view of the Milky Way

July 2, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Kings C Domantas Sabonis reportedly agreed to a 5-year, $217 million extension after his first full season with the team

July 2, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

“Running Twitter is hard” – Deadline

July 2, 2023 Cheryl Riley