Wendy Williams talks about being diagnosed with aphasia and dementia

Wendy Williams in 2019

Lars Nikki/Getty Images for New York Women in Film and Television

Wendy Williams speaks for the first time following her recent diagnosis of primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

A representative for the former talk show host shared a statement from Williams with Hollywood Reporter Friday: “I want to say that I am so grateful for the love and kind words I received after sharing my diagnosis of aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD). Let me say, Wow! Your response has been overwhelming. I have been touched by the messages that have been shared with me, and have reminded me of the power of unity.” And the need for empathy.

The statement continued: “I hope others with frontotemporal dementia will benefit from my story. I would also like to thank the Frontotemporal Degeneration Society for their kind words of support and their extraordinary efforts to raise awareness of Frontotemporal Dementia. I still need personal space and peace to thrive. Please just know that your positivity and encouragement are deeply appreciated.

The statement by Jennifer Hanley of Ridge Hill Group comes on the heels of Williams' care team sharing the news on Thursday that she had been officially diagnosed with the condition after undergoing medical tests last year.

Aphasia, a condition that affects a person's speech, and frontotemporal dementia, a disorder that affects behavior and cognitive functions, “already presented significant obstacles in Wendy's life,” her team said in a statement.

The Lifetime docuseries airs this weekend Where is Wendy Williams?, set to chronicle the former television host's physical and mental decline. The two-night docu-series began filming Williams after her successful daytime talk show was canceled in June 2022, and stopped filming Williams when she entered an undisclosed facility in April 2023 and went under the care of a court-appointed financial conservator, who appeared unknown publicly and to Williams' family in Documentary film. Williams remains a credited executive producer on the project, having secured a three-picture deal with Lifetime.

Two days before the documentary's release, Williams' court-appointed caregiver was publicly identified as Sabrina Morrissey, who filed a lawsuit Thursday seeking injunctive relief against Lifetime's parent company, A+E Networks.

On Friday, the complaint was cleared and a Lifetime representative confirmed this THR Which Where is Wendy Williams? “It will air this weekend as planned.”

Morrissey was appointed as Williams' caregiver following the cancellation The Wendy Williams Show, the TV personality's then-financial advisor alleged in late 2022 in a New York court that she was “of unsound mind,” prompting Wells Fargo Bank to file a petition to place Williams under temporary financial conservatorship. Williams remains in a facility under Morrissey's care today and remains inaccessible to anyone other than Morrissey.

Jackie Strauss contributed to this report.