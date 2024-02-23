Wendy Williams Guardian sues A&E over Wendy Williams' dock location

Wendy Williams

Elijah S. Savenok/Getty Images

Two days before a major documentary chronicling the deteriorating mental state of Wendy Williams airs on Lifetime, the court-appointed caregiver of the embattled former talk show host has reportedly filed a lawsuit against Lifetime's parent company A+E Networks.

Sabrina Morrissey filed the sealed lawsuit seeking an injunction Thursday in the New York Supreme Court. The lawsuit reportedly says Morrissey — whose identity as an individual appointed by the court in 2022 to care for Williams was unknown publicly and to Williams' family — is “acting as a temporary conservator.”

The complaint, which also reportedly seeks a temporary restraining order, names A+E Networks, Lifetime's parent company, and Entertainment One Reality Productions, which produced the four-and-a-half-hour documentary that is scheduled to air over two nights. This will be next Saturday and Sunday.

Morrissey's lawsuit reportedly seeks injunctive relief to halt distribution of the film. Reports indicate that A+E Networks filed an appeal on Friday. The judge ordered documents in the case temporarily sealed, but set a trial date for next week on the matter. TMZ Reports.

Confirmed Kanye Yu Lapak, executive vice president of publicity, public affairs and social media at Lifetime Hollywood Reporter Lifetime appeared in court on Friday, but did not share any details about the proceedings. Yu LaPack also said that Where is Wendy Williams? “It will air this weekend as planned.”

It was filmed between August 2022 and April 2023, and is in two parts Where is Wendy Williams? It tells the story of a former shock jock who turns into a daytime sensation as her health and mental condition deteriorate. Williams' representatives revealed Thursday that she has been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia. Williams also suffers from an autoimmune disorder, Graves' disease, and lymphedema, a buildup of fluid in the body's soft tissues. Along with her alcoholism, these illnesses were documented in a Lifetime movie.

Williams is an executive producer of the raw documentary, which was originally conceived as a behind-the-scenes look at relaunching her career via a new podcast. The production crew began following the former host of The Wendy Williams Show in late August 2022, but due to her physical and mental condition, the focus has focused on her struggle with addiction and autoimmune disorders.

In a moment from the documentary Shared exclusively with the people, Williams sits down with her friend Angela “Blac Chyna” White – the former reality TV player known for her romantic relationship with Rob Kardashian. White, 35, stopped by Williams' apartment in New York, where the two had a heart-to-heart conversation as Williams removed her wig, revealing her real hair. Later in the clip, she takes off her shoes to expose her feet, showing White how lymphedema has damaged them.

Morrissey was hired as Williams' caregiver amid her public downfall. The TV personality's then-financial advisor alleged in late 2022 in a New York court that she was “of unsound mind,” prompting Wells Fargo Bank to file a petition to place Williams under temporary financial conservatorship.

Williams remains in a facility under Morrissey's care today and remains inaccessible to anyone except the heretofore publicly unknown woman. Call made by Hollywood Reporter To Morrissey it was not immediately returned.

February 23, 12:13 p.m This story has been updated with comment from Lifetime.