King Charles III extends an olive branch to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the first speech

on Friday, King Charles III He gave his first speech, which gave the royal observers the first impression of How does he intend to lead the Commonwealth?. It certainly takes a page out of Queen Elizabeth’s playbook to pay homage to the monarchy, but he also took the time to mention two family members who, frankly, seemed like strangers over the past year: Prince Harry And the Meghan Markle.

Since the duo exited their senior roles, the family feud has only escalated, with a lot of fighting erupting in the press. Harry and Meghan did not feel supported when they were working in the royal family and the palace feels betrayed by their broadcast interviews. Little dirty laundry. So the fact that King Charles mentioned the couple in such a historic speech really does seem like he’s extending an olive branch to them – it’s almost as if he’s trying in his own way to say, “Let’s end the feud now.”

“I also want to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives abroad,” King Charles said with some sincere emotion. While some royal fans appreciated his sentiments, others noted that the couple have been left out of much of the action over the past 24 hours. With reports from royal expert Katie Nicholl that Meghan’He was not invited to join the familyShe believes it is ‘very important’ for Prince Harry to travel to Balmoral alone without his wife.

the Royal family It can’t be both ways – spreading peace and love in public speeches while avoiding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in particular. Harry and Meghan will also have to find common ground with the palace if they want to end the feud, but it’s up to Charles to make it all work now that the Queen is dead.

